Dallas shooting: Suspect injured in break-in, police say







DALLAS — One suspect was shot and another was arrested after a reported break-in at a business in the Deep Ellum area early Monday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Based on preliminary information, officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Canton Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard.

A business owner was asleep inside his own business, according to an officer on the scene.

The officer said two men kicked in the door and went inside, and the business owner shot one of the men. That man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The other man who broke into the business was not injured and was arrested, according to police at the scene. Police said the case would be referred to a grand jury to determine if it was self-defense.

Police were still investigating the shooting Monday morning, and more information was not available.





