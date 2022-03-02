Dallas signs prospect Antonio Stranges; Joel Kiviranta may be nearing a return

The Stars signed prospect Antonio Stranges to a three-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday afternoon. The contract will begin next season.

Stranges was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2020 and currently plays for London in the Ontario Hockey League. In 39 OHL games this season, Stranges has 51 points and has been named OHL Player of the Week twice.

Had Stranges not signed with the Stars by June 1, Dallas would have lost his rights. He will remain with London until the conclusion of its season.

Same units: The Stars practiced with the same power play units that they used on Sunday vs. Buffalo, despite a hint from coach Rick Bowness after the win over the Sabres that the team could look at changing things up.

The Stars are one for their last 18 on the power play.

“They’re good players and we’re going to get this thing going again,” Bowness said. “It’s been a good power play all year. We’re in a rut. Sometimes, you’re in a rut, it becomes too stagnant and you’re slow-moving the puck. That’s what’s happening. They’ll get out of it. They know. They take a lot of pride in the power play.”

The first unit was Joe Pavleski, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg. The second unit was Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Alexander Radulov, Denis Gurianov and Ryan Suter.

Kiviranta back in? During Tuesday’s practice, Joel Kiviranta was back skating on the fourth line with Jacob Peterson and Alexander Radulov after two games as a healthy scratch.

When asked whether Kiviranta would re-enter the lineup against the Kings, Bowness said “we’ll see what it looks like.”

Should Kiviranta go back in for the Stars, Riley Tufte would come out of the lineup. On Tuesday, Tufte and Marian Studenic were the extra forwards.

Kiviranta has one goal and three assists while averaging 9:34 of ice time in 42 games this season.

Find more Stars coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.