Dallas Stars announce establishment of team Hall of Fame, first nine inductees

On Thursday afternoon, the Stars announced that they have established the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame to “recognize players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars franchise in such a way where their contributions cannot be overlooked.”

Every player that has had their number retired by the Stars (Bill Masterton, Bill Goldsworthy, Neal Broten, Mike Modado, Jere Lehtinen and Sergei Zubov) will automatically be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Every owner (Norm Green, Tom Hicks and Tom Gaglardi) will also be automatically inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame will have two categories: players and builders.

To be eligible for induction, skaters must have played 300 games with the team, goalies must have played 200 games with the team or have won a Stanley Cup or a major NHL award with the Stars. Builders have to have been employed by the team for at least 10 years or have won a Stanley Cup or a major NHL award with the Stars.

A maximum of one player and one builder will be inducted each season.

There are 13 members of the Hall of Fame committee: Tom Gaglardi (Stars owner), Brad Alberts (Stars president and CEO), Taylor Baird (Defending Big D), Matt Bowman (Stars executive VP and Chief Revenue Officer), Matthew DeFranks (Dallas Morning News), Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet), Mike Heika (DallasStars.com), Tom Holy (Stars VP of Communications and Broadcasting), Bruce LeVine (The Ticket), Daryl Reaugh (Bally Sports Southwest), Carla Rosenberg (SPORTFIVE), Rob Scichili (Tony Fay Public Relations) and Dan Stuchal (Stars Senior VP, Marketing).

Studenic claimed: The Stars claimed Devils forward Marian Studenic off waivers on Thursday afternoon, adding a speedy 23-year-old depth winger to their mix. Studenic has split the season between New Jersey (one goal in 17 games) and AHL affiliate Utica (10 points in 13 games), and was originally a 2017 fifth-round draft pick by the Devils.

Studenic has averaged almost half a point per game in the AHL, but has struggled to translate that offensive success to the NHL. He figures to slot in on Dallas’ bottom six. Studenic’s acquisition may not move the needle a ton, but it is a move that makes the Stars both younger and faster with zero risk.

Studenic will be a restricted free agent in the summer, and is expected to join the Stars for practice on Saturday.

He will become the fifth player from the 2017 draft on the Stars roster, joining Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson and Jacob Peterson.

Each of the Stars’ last two waiver claims have come from New Jersey. At the trade deadline last season, Dallas claimed defenseman Sami Vatanen from the Devils.

Kero waived: The Stars also waived forward Tanner Kero on Thursday night, ridding their roster of the veteran 13th forward. Kero was a healthy scratch in the last three games and has been a healthy scratch 16 times this season.

Kero, 29, has three assists in 23 games this season. Should Kero clear waivers (he did earlier this season), he figures to be assigned to AHL affiliate Texas. Texas is currently dealing with injuries to forwards Riley Damiani, Nick Caamano and Josh Melnick.

Tufte in, Kiviranta out: Rookie forward Riley Tufte was recalled from Texas on Thursday morning, and went into the lineup in place of Joel Kiviranta. Tufte had not played in the NHL since Dec. 20, and skated on a line with Jacob Peterson and Luke Glendening.

Kiviranta was a healthy scratch earlier in the season when Tufte was recalled, until he re-entered the lineup in Tufte’s place in Minnesota on Nov. 18. Kiviranta has one goal and three assists in 42 games this season.

Sekera on LTIR: In order to create cap space for the additions of both Tufte and Studenic, the Stars placed defenseman Andrej Sekera on long-term injured reserve with “a non-COVID-related viral infection.”

Sekera has not played since Jan. 28 against the Capitals, first missing games as a healthy scratch and then being diagnosed with what was called an upper-body injury. He has not skated with the team since the Stars’ morning skate on Feb. 15 in Colorado.

Sekera will technically be eligible to return to action Sunday against Buffalo, as he will have already missed the requisite 10 games and 24 days that LTIR demands.

Should Kero clear waivers and be sent to the minors (or be claimed off waivers), the Stars will have $1.658 million in cap space, thanks to Sekera’s placement on LTIR.

