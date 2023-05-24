Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn suspended after Game 3 cross check

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been suspended for 2 video games following a cross-checking penalty all the way through Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. The incident took place simply 1 minute and 42 seconds into the sport, with Benn receiving a five-minute penalty and due to this fact ejected.

Video photos confirmed that Benn had cross-checked Vegas Golden Knights’ Mark Stone within the head and neck space, regardless of Stone already mendacity at the ice. This rash transfer put the Dallas Stars in a troublesome state of affairs and resulted in their four-nil loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jamie Benn was once assessed a 5-minute primary penalty for cross-checking Mark Stone. pic.twitter.com/LBHHgVsq5T ESPN (@espn)

Benn attended a participant protection listening to on Wednesday and was once given a two-game suspension. The NHL has defined its choice in a video to be had (*3*).

If the Stars lose the following recreation, Benn will likely be suspended originally of the 2023-2024 season. If Dallas comes away with a win on Thursday, then Benn can have to sit down out Game 5 in Vegas.

Speaking concerning the incident, Benn mentioned, “I just need to be more responsible with my body and stick. I put my team in a tough situation. It’s pretty unfortunate.”