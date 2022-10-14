Dallas Stars’ Mason Marchment scores 2 goals in season opener

Marchment’s first purpose of the sport was the fourth-fastest for a participant in their first sport with the franchise.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There’s some new faces making main strikes for the Dallas Stars, together with the workforce’s new ahead Mason Marchment.

Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en path to a 4-1 win in the season opener in opposition to the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the sport’s first purpose at 2:31 of the primary. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound got here to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the size of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s test earlier than beating Saros with a wrist shot.

Dallas made it 2-0 with 1:04 remaining in the interval. With the Stars on an influence play, Nils Lundqvist bought the rebound of Seguin’s shot. He slipped a nifty cross to Marchment on the again door, the place he had a straightforward tap-in for his second of the interval.

“I don’t think it could have went better,” Marchment stated. “We got a big win and I couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Marchment’s first purpose of the sport was the fourth-fastest for a participant in their first sport with the franchise. Only Bob Barlow, Mattias Janmark and Warren Peters discovered the again of the web extra rapidly in their debuts with the North Stars/Stars franchise.

With the two-goal effort, Marchment joined some good firm in doing so in his Stars debut. Jaromir Jagr was the final Stars participant to attain twice in his first sport for Dallas. Jagr did so Jan. 19, 2013.

Who is Mason Marchment?

Unless you are a die-hard NHL fan, the season opener might have been an introduction to Marchment and different new key items for the Stars. Here’s a take a look at the brand new left wing for Dallas:

Marchment was signed to Dallas on a four-year contract worth $18 million in July. He beforehand performed two seasons with the Florida Panthers and began his NHL profession with the Toronto Maple Leafs as an undrafted free agent. Marchment earned 47 factors (18 goals, 29 assists) in 54 common season video games with the Panthers in 2021-22.

