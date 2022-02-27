Dallas Stars prospect Ty Dellandrea finding his stride, poise for AHL affiliate Texas

If you want to see who has stood out for the Stars’ AHL affiliate in Texas recently, you just have to look back at last year’s taxi squad.

Players like Ty Dellandrea, Rhett Gardner, Joel L’Esperance and Nick Caamano have come on for Texas recently, as they’ve found their stride a season after mostly practicing (and not playing) in the NHL.

“You can’t rush or predict some of those touches and some of those valuable that you get from playing games,” Texas coach Neil Graham said in a phone interview last week. “I think now that they’ve all had their reps and the timing, you’re seeing some of their confidence shine through and they’re starting to make plays on both sides. They’re just playing with more swagger, and they’re playing the way that originally earned them those spots on the taxi squad.”

The most noticeable contributor — and the one that might have the greatest impact in Dallas down the line — has been Ty Dellandrea.

Dellandrea has 15 points in his last 16 games, including back-to-back two-point games vs. San Jose over the weekend. On the season, the 2018 first-round pick has 27 points in 38 AHL games this season. He has played just one NHL game this season.

Graham said Dellandrea’s rise has coincided with primarily playing center. Both in the NHL and AHL, Dellandrea has bounced between his natural center position and right wing. But now he’s stuck at center, and produced results.

“He’s been playing with pace, he’s been making plays through the middle of the ice,” Graham said. “That’s something I wanted to see grow in his game was some possession, some poise.

“He’s done a nice job changing his speeds, where he’s wanting pucks through the middle of the ice on breakouts, he’s accelerating out of the zone, but then he has the adaptability to change his speed through the neutral zone to either wait for a linemate to catch or catch a push-middle player that was already ahead of him. He’s done a nice job really playing with some poise with the puck.”

Dellandrea is a right-handed center that profiles as a middle-six player in the NHL.

Gardner, meanwhile, is a defensive center that can be used to match up against other teams’ top lines. His offensive production will not wow anyone (he has no points in his last 11 games), but Graham said Gardner has been more aggressive and is “playing on his toes again.”

“I just think he’s playing with more confidence,” Graham said. “When a puck’s on his stick, he’s not immediately looking to dump it or move it or get rid of it. He’s skating, maybe drawing a defender closer to him to then make a play before moving the puck.”

Caamano, along with Riley Damiani, has missed the last three games after both players were injured on Feb. 15 against Grand Rapids.

L’Esperance leads the Stars with 16 goals this season, and has 21 points in his last 16 games. However, L’Esperance’s status as an unvaccinated player make it unlikely that he is recalled to the NHL this season, especially since the Stars have six more games in Canada this season.

Where’s Dobby? Goaltender Anton Khudobin is dealing with a lower-body injury that can kept him out of the lineup since Jan. 29. Khudobin has not dressed in any of the last nine games as Adam Scheel and Matt Jurusik have split the Texas net.

Since Khudobin arrived in the AHL in December, he has only played six games and has a .903 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average. For teams interested in trading for Khudobin before the deadline, this injury has limited their ability to study his progress since he was waived on Dec. 13.

This and that: Here are some notes on other players that Graham spotlighted during the interview.

Jordan Kawaguchi

Kawaguchi is in his first full professional season after signing as a free agent last spring following his career at the University of North Dakota. He was a healthy scratch in six straight games, and he went the first 27 games of the season without a goal. Kawaguchi’s first of the season was the game-winner on Wednesday vs. Grand Rapids.

“I think with Jordan, the production wasn’t coming as easy as he would have wanted,” Graham said. “I think it was important to fine tune some of the other details in his game. We wanted to elevate some of the consistency in his compete and his pace of game. We’ve been working with him through practice and through video.

“He’s been moving his feet, he was winning wall battles. He was holding on to pucks a little longer. He’s a player that can cut back, accelerate from a check and then make a play. I think when you’re gripping it tight, you lose that confidence to do those things. We’re starting to see some of that come back in his game.”

Oskar Bäck

The first-year Swedish import was a third-round pick by Dallas in 2018, and developed a reputation in the Stars organization as a dependable bottom-six forward during his three seasons in Sweden. This is his first season in North America, and the same reputation has followed him to the AHL.

“It’s funny, I don’t get asked a lot of questions about Bäcker, probably because you guys see the same thing,” Graham said. “He’s a steady-eddie, not overly flashy, but just impressively consistent for his age as a first-year player in North America. He understands the space on the ice very well for being used to being on a bigger ice surface. He gets the details that it takes longer to teach other first-year pros.”

Ryan Shea and Joseph Cecconi

Graham singled out Shea and Cecconi as a defensive pairing that has impressed him. Shea — a free-agent signing out of Northeastern in 2020 — was an offensive defenseman in college, and has produced more this season, with 15 points in 36 games.

“He’s a mobile player and when he’s confident and when he’s using his head, he’s using his feet,” Graham said. “He can skate. He can move past a check with his feet and then make a pass. When he’s doing that, good things start to happen for him.”

Cecconi is a defensive defenseman in his third professional season. He was a 2015 fifth-round pick by Dallas.

“They’ve really established themselves as a consistent and trustworthy pair,” Graham said. “You’re starting to see them string multiple games together. They’re playing with confidence. They’re going to make mistakes. Who isn’t? But I like the way they’re carrying themselves after a mistake or how their next shift is in response.”

