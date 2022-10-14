Dallas stars rookie Wyatt Johnston scores 1st goal in NHL debut

With the goal, Johnston grew to become the youngest Stars participant to attain in their NHL debut since Mike Modano in 1989.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You’ll always remember your first. First NHL sport… first NHL goal.
For Dallas Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston, the 2 accolades occurred on the identical night time.
Up 3-0 on the Nashville Predators in the season opener, the 19-year-old first-round choose from 2021 put his first puck in the again of the web in his skilled profession.
Tyler Seguin took a move in entrance of the web, delayed and sauced a move throughout the ice to Johnston, with an entire lot of open internet that the rookie might make the most of. Johnston slapped in the Stars’ fourth goal of the sport with ease and celebrated with all of his teammates.
In the healthful content material division, Johnston’s mother and father had been in attendance for the goal and danced in the stands to get his consideration whereas being interviewed. Johnston seen and gave a heartwarming smile.
With the goal, Johnston grew to become the youngest Stars participant to attain in their NHL debut since Mike Modano in 1989, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Dallas chosen Johnston with the twenty third choose in the 2021 Draft. Last season, he led the Ontario Hockey League in factors with 124.
“He’s got a special element to him,” DeBoer mentioned of the rookie.
The Stars will host the Predators subsequent in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
