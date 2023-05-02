Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken: Ticket prices, game times, channel

As of May 2, those price ticket costs had been taken from a mean of the most affordable to be had for 2 tickets from SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and StubHub. The Dallas Stars will face off in opposition to the Seattle Kraken, recent off their first playoff sequence win in franchise historical past, in the second one spherical. Dallas will host Games 1 and a pair of on the American Airlines Center with house ice merit as a result of they had been the upper seed coming into the playoffs. The agenda by means of the NHL is as follows:
Game 1| Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT| American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 2| Thursday, May 4 8:30 p.m. CT| American Airlines Center | TV: TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3| Sunday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT | Climate Pledge Arena | TV: TBS, SN, TVAS
Game 4| Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 p.m. CT | Climate Pledge Arena | TV: ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 5| Thursday, May 11 (time TBD)* | American Airlines Center | TV: TNT, SN, TVAS
Game 6| Saturday, May 13 (time TBD)* | Climate Pledge Arena | TV: ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 7| Monday, May 15 (time TBD)* | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, SN, TVAS
Due to just airing one game at a time, the NHL has scheduled some Central Time Zone video games to take at the backend of back-to-backs of community protection, leading to later get started occasions.
Ticket information for Game 1 and Game 2 in Dallas
*Note: These price ticket costs had been taken from the most affordable to be had for two tickets as of May 2.*
- Average price ticket worth (SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub): $63
- Average price ticket worth (SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub): $75
The Stars have some just right news as middle Joe Pavelski is predicted to go back in opposition to the Kraken after taking a brutal hit early within the Minnesota sequence. On the disadvantage, enthusiasts must keep up past due for the 8:45 p.m. – 8:50 p.m. puck drop.
