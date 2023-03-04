Dallas Stars trade for Blackhawks forward Max Domi

The Dallas Stars obtained Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks at the forward’s twenty eighth birthday.

(AP) — The Dallas Stars obtained Max Domi in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night time at the forward’s twenty eighth birthday.

The transfer used to be introduced after Dallas’ 5-2 victory at Chicago. Domi used to be scratched for what the Blackhawks stated used to be “roster management.”

The NHL trade time limit is Friday.

“We’re excited to add a player of Max’s caliber to our lineup,” Stars basic supervisor Jim Nill stated in a unencumber. “His offense this season speaks for itself, but he’ll also provide energy, grit and a veteran presence as we continue our push to the postseason.”

The addition of Domi offers Dallas every other veteran forward because it angles for playoff positioning. The Stars (33-16-13) are on best of the Western Conference, one level higher than the idle Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas additionally were given minor league goaltender Dylan Wells from Chicago for veteran goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick out.

The lowly Blackhawks (21-35-5) proceed to lean into their tanking technique, hoping for a possibility to take Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick out within the draft.

Longtime big name Patrick Kane, forwards Domi and Sam Lafferty and defensemen Jake McCabe and Jack Johnson had been traded away by way of Chicago since Sunday.

The Blackhawks additionally made two minor offers on Thursday. They obtained Maxim Golod from Anaheim for Dylan Sikura in a switch of sweet sixteen league forwards, and so they were given forward Anders Bjork from Buffalo in alternate for long run concerns.

Domi had a team-best 18 objectives and 31 assists in 60 video games with Chicago. He had two objectives and an lend a hand in a 4-3 victory at Dallas remaining week.

Domi, the son of former NHL forward Tie Domi, signed a $3 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks in July.

The 36-year-old Khudobin used to be most likely incorporated for wage cap functions. He hasn’t gave the impression in an NHL sport this season. The Blackhawks stated he would report back to Rockford of the American Hockey League.