Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game times, TV info, etc.

We know what days and occasions the puck will drop between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights. Fans, you are going to be a lot more happy this time round.

DALLAS — Phew! What a sequence between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken. The seven-game sequence full of ups and downs is within the rear view replicate, and because the Stars tweeted after their Game 7 win: We’re midway there (to a Stanley Cup trophy, this is).

Next up, the No. 1 total seed within the Western Conference, Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas enters the Western Conference Finals with a tad extra leisure, completing off their sequence in opposition to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in Game 6.

Dallas went undefeated in opposition to Vegas within the common season (3-0; two shootout wins), however playoff hockey is other. It will have to be a wonderful sequence.

Shortly after the Stars snagged their spot within the Western Conference Finals, the NHL launched the agenda for the video games. And Stars enthusiasts, you are going to experience this one a lot more than sequence previous. The get started occasions are significantly better than rounds one and two.

When do the Stars play?

Game 1 | Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 2 | Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. CST | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 3 | Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 4 | Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. CST | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 5 | Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. CST* | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. CST* | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 6 | Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. CST* | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

| Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. CST* | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS Game 7 | Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. CST* | T-Mobile Arena | TV: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

How to hear the Stars video games

Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket is broadcasting all Dallas Stars playoff video games that includes the duo of Josh Bogorad and Daryl “Razor” Reaugh. The Dallas Stars pre- and postgame display hosted via Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will supply enthusiasts with in-depth research previous to the sport, right through intermissions and postgame response following the sport.

Get your celebration on on the AAC

Prior to each and every Stars house recreation right through the postseason, enthusiasts are invited to wait Party on PNC Plaza. The match will start two hours previous to puck drop for each and every house recreation on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center.

Party on PNC Plaza is open to the general public and can characteristic sponsor activations via PNC Bank, Celsius, Bud Light and extra, together with video games and promotional pieces from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.