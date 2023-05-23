Dallas Stars: Wear your jersey and get Chipotle deal





Hockey fanatics and Chipotle fans, have a good time! The in style eating place chain introduced a distinct be offering for patrons dressed in a hockey jersey in-restaurant on Tuesday, May 23 after 3 p.m. CST. In honor of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, shoppers who take part will obtain a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) be offering.

“Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports,” says Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer. “As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup.”

If you are a fan of the Dallas Stars, do not fail to spot this be offering and be sure you put on your hockey sweater to benefit from the promotion. Chipotle’s partnership with the NHL is the logo’s greatest sports activities sponsorship up to now, with the Chipotle emblem being featured in a nook in-ice emblem place for each and every recreation throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs all over the partnership.

Don’t fail to spot this thrilling promotion and have fun the playoff season with a scrumptious burrito from Chipotle!