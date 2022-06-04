Dallas Symphony chamber music concert features engaging work by Samuel Adams

A type of musical chiaroscuro, the painterly distinction of sunshine and darkish, was on show Friday night time on the Meyerson Symphony Center. It occurred in American composer Samuel Adams’ Sundial (2022), in a chamber music live performance with members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and mates.

This system featured the Baumer String Quartet, fashioned on the Cleveland Institute of Music in 2003. Consisting of soloists and orchestra members from across the nation, together with DSO co-concertmaster Nathan Olson, the quartet comes collectively every now and then for concert events.

This was one thing of a reunion for Adams and three of the quartet musicians — Olson and brothers Aaron and David Requiro, violin and cello, respectively — who went to center college collectively in Berkeley, Calif. Rounding out the group is violist John T. Posadas.

Commissioned by the DSO and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Sundial unfolds in a single motion over 15 minutes. It reveals influences from Adams’ dad, American composer John Adams, significantly in the way it manipulates harmonic modifications over time.

Repeating rhythmic concepts, echoed by pitched percussion, discover shades of sunshine, growing and lowering in depth, as if somebody have been shifting a light-weight dimmer up and down. Darker energies often floor, with some biting dissonances, giving technique to hopeful brightness.

In a program word, Adams says the string elements draw on late renaissance and baroque music, choosing lightness and readability over impassioned sounds. The violins often share songful duets suggesting early vocal music, which Adams additionally cited as an affect.

Together with percussionist George Nickson, the Baumer dedicated absolutely to each nuance, making a persuasive case for the work. Adams, who gave a useful spoken introduction, joined the group for well-earned applause.

Composer Samuel Adams hugs cellist David Requiro after a efficiency of Adams’ ‘Sundial’ throughout a Dallas Symphony Orchestra chamber music live performance on Friday, June 3, 2022 on the Meyerson Symphony Heart in Dallas. (Shafkat Anowar / Employees Photographer)

Offering a change in temper was American composer Leon Kirchner’s Flutings for Paula (2006), for flute and percussion. Kirchner, who died in 2009, was a Pulitzer Prize winner and longtime Harvard professor.

In a single motion, over about 5 minutes, Flutings conjures mysterious atmospheres, mixing extensive leaps, flutterings and fast staccatos within the flute with percussive results — vibraphone tremolos, twinkling chimes and clattering picket blocks. Flutist David Buck caressed lyrical traces, elsewhere unleashing fiery outbursts, and Nickson pulled off the percussion elements with verve.

In an age of a lot overplaying in chamber music concert events, particularly by strings, the following studying of Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings was a breath of recent air. Teaming up with the Baumer have been violinists Giyeon Yoon and Filip Fenrych, violist Christine Hwang and bassist Brian Perry, enjoying the second cello half.

Composed when Mendelssohn was solely 16, the octet brims with youthful vitality, but in addition incorporates nice depths. The musicians gave their traces each form and route, and spiritedly batted motifs amongst themselves. Dynamic contrasts, starting from feathery pianos to full-bodied fortes, introduced out modifications in character and underscored the musical construction. Contrapuntal riches emerged from the ensemble, one after the subsequent, earlier than receding to the background.

It was spectacular to listen to Perry deal with the cello half, however not fully convincing. The flurries at first of the finale, for instance, seemed like vague rumblings on the bass.

Persevering with a pattern of “flipped views” concert events on the DSO, the viewers was seated on stage and up within the choral terrace. The sound is just not as instantly dwell on stage as it’s out within the corridor, however it’s resonant sufficient.

The viewers listens to the Baumer String Quartet and Dallas Symphony Orchestra musicians throughout a live performance on Friday, June 3, 2022 on the Symphony Heart in Dallas. (Shafkat Anowar / Employees Photographer)