Dallas Symphony offers French, German works in mostly excellent chamber music concert

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra was to have been on tour in Asia during this time period. But with tours nixed by COVID-19, the orchestra found alternate ways to use the musicians — and music director Fabio Luisi. Last week, they advanced plans to record all four Brahms symphonies. This week, a Monday night chamber music concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center mixed 20th-century French selections with German romantic pieces.

The big draw of the concert was a rare appearance of Fabio Luisi playing the piano in Lili Boulanger’s impressionistic Nocturne, with concertmaster Alexander Kerr. Boulanger, the younger sister of famed pedagogue and composer Nadia, showed tremendous talent before her early death at 24.

Starting with tender textures, and building to bolder statements, the performers brought out the dramatic nature of the score. With his centered tone, Kerr unspooled seemingly endless lines, pleasantly lingering between phrases. Luisi displayed his first-rate skills as a collaborator, matching Kerr’s expressivity.

Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro also evokes visual imagery, but through more atmospheric effects — string shimmers and hazy wind chords, for example.

Harpist Emily Levin, flutist Kara Kirkendoll Welch, clarinetist Stephen Ahearn, violinists Eunice Keem and Angela Fuller Heyde, violist Matthew Sinno and cellist Theodore Harvey turned in a well-paced and cohesive reading. Quick sections whipped up excitement, while soft passages provided a relaxing contrast. In essentially a showpiece for the harp, Levin tossed off rhapsodic flourishes and lyrically shaped melodies.

Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet blends classical ideas with chromatic harmonies, sometimes creating clashing dissonances.

Flutist David Buck, oboist Erin Hannigan, clarinetist Gregory Raden, bassoonist Ted Soluri, hornist David Heyde and pianist Gabriel Sánchez elegantly shaped lyrical lines, with the winds showcasing their creamy tones. But animated sections often needed more urgency and could have benefited from brisker tempos. Intonation issues also came up at times and notes didn’t always sound together.

Solemn funeral pieces for four trombones, Beethoven’s Three Equali aren’t his most memorable works. But trombonists Barry Hearn, Chris Oliver and Brian Hecht, and bass trombonist Darren McHenry, gave an expert account, exquisitely blending and balancing. They also explored a wide dynamic range, from glowing pianos to ringing climaxes.

Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-Flat Major got a sophisticated performance from violinists Alexander Kerr and Nathan Olson, violist Meredith Kufchak, cellist Christopher Adkins and pianist Dimitri Papadimitriou.

The music always had momentum, with every note serving a purpose. Countless details were beautifully considered, from nuances of shading to taperings at the ends of phrases. Loud passages sounded robust, without being overdone, and songlike melodies were spun out with a pure legato.

Schumann places especially tough demands on the pianist, who barely has a moment to rest. But Papadimitriou breezed through rapid runs and expressively phrased melodies.