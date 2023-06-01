Dallas teen taken into custody for shooting other teen





The Dallas Police Department has reported that a teen from North Texas has been taken into custody following the shooting of some other teen. The incident happened on May 25, 2021, round 6:45 p.m., and officials spoke back to a choice for carrier within the 12700 block of Merit Drive.

It was once decided through Dallas police that a 14-year-old male suspect shot a 14-year-old male sufferer because the initial investigation spread out. The suspect was once apprehended through the officials on accountability. The sufferer was once in an instant taken to a neighborhood clinic, and as reported on May 31, succumbed to his wounds and died. The sufferer was once reportedly in vital situation upon arrival on the clinic.