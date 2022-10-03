Dallas, Texas: Chemirmir to go on trial for death of Mary Brooks

Chemirmir has been charged with killing 22 girls within the Dallas space. He’s set to go on trial within the death of an 87-year-old girl.

DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was discovered useless on the ground of her Dallas-area condominium, grocery baggage from a buying journey nonetheless on her countertop, authorities determined the 87-year-old had died of pure causes.

Even after her household found jewellery was lacking — together with a coral necklace she beloved and diamond rings — it took an assault on one other girl weeks later for police to rethink.

The subsequent capital homicide trial for Billy Chemirmir, 49, begins Monday in Dallas within the death of Brooks, one of 22 older girls he’s charged with killing. The charges against Chemirmir grew within the years following his 2018 arrest, as police throughout the Dallas space reexamined the deaths of older folks that had been thought-about pure, regardless that households raised alarm bells about lacking jewellery. Four indictments had been added this summer.

Chemirmir, who maintains his innocence, was convicted in April of capital homicide within the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris and sentenced to life in jail with out parole. He will obtain the identical punishment if convicted in Brooks’ death. His first trial in Harris’ death resulted in a mistrial final November when the jury deadlocked.

Loren Adair Smith, whose 91-year-old mom is amongst these Chemirmir is charged with killing, shall be among the many many kin of victims attending the trial, which, she stated, brings a “huge bag of mixed feelings.”

“At the same time of having that dread feeling, we are really glad to go back and bring this chapter to a close,” Smith stated.

It was Mary Annis Bartel’s survival of a March 2018 assault that set Chemirmir’s arrest in movement. Bartel, 91 on the time, instructed police that a man had pressured his manner into her condominium at an impartial dwelling neighborhood for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewellery.

Before Bartel died in 2020, she described the attack in a taped interview that was performed at Chemirmir’s earlier trials. She stated the minute she opened her door and noticed a person carrying inexperienced rubber gloves, she knew she was in “grave danger.”

Police stated they discovered Chemirmir the following day within the parking zone of his condominium advanced. He was holding jewellery and money, and had simply thrown away a big purple jewellery field. Documents within the field led them to the house of Harris, who was discovered useless in her bed room, lipstick smeared on her pillow.

At trial, prosecutors offered proof that Harris and Chemirmir had been testing on the similar time at a Walmart simply hours earlier than she was discovered useless.

In a video interview with police, Chemirmir instructed a detective that he made cash by shopping for and promoting jewellery, and that he had additionally labored as a caregiver and a safety guard.

Most of Chemirmir’s alleged victims lived in flats at impartial dwelling communities for older folks. The girls he’s accused of killing in non-public houses embody the widow of a person he had cared for whereas working as an at-home caregiver.

Brooks’ grandson, David Cuddihee, testified that he discovered her physique on Jan. 31, 2018. He stated she had generally used a cane however was nonetheless wholesome and energetic.

“She would stroll to church, she would stroll to the dentist down the road,” Cuddihee stated.

Police testified that grocery receipts confirmed Brooks was at Walmart the day earlier than her physique was discovered. Surveillance video from the shop confirmed a automobile matching the outline of Chemirmir’s leaving simply after Brooks, getting into the identical path.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, a Democrat, determined to search life sentences somewhat than the death penalty when he tried Chemirmir on two of his 13 capital homicide instances within the county. His Republican opponent has criticized that call as he seeks reelection within the nation’s busiest death penalty state.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Creuzot stated he’s not towards the death penalty, however amongst issues he considers when deciding whether or not to pursue it are the time it takes earlier than somebody is executed, the prices of appeals and whether or not the particular person would nonetheless be a hazard to society behind bars. Chemirmir, he added, is “going to die within the penitentiary.”

Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County haven’t stated if they may attempt any of their 9 capital homicide instances towards Chemirmir.