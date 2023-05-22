Dallas, Texas: DART bus stolen, suspect crashes into cars

Late Sunday evening in Dallas, a DART bus used to be stolen and therefore used to hit a number of parked cars in addition to a bicycle. Thankfully, no accidents have been reported because of this incident.

At roughly 11:30 pm, police gained a file that a DART paratransit automobile have been stolen from the company’s paratransit facility in Old East Dallas. The motive force of the stolen bus proceeded alongside Good Latimer Expressway to Central Expressway, all the way through which “several parked vehicles” have been struck ahead of the bus collided with a bicycle. Following the incident, the person accountable for stealing the bus fled the scene. However, the wrongdoer used to be later apprehended by means of police close to Swiss Avenue and Bryan Street. At provide, no additional main points had been supplied and the suspect’s title has no longer but been launched. DART police are lately dealing with the investigation.