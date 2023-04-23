Dallas, Texas: Deadly shooting near Martin Weiss Park





The Dallas Police Department is looking for to apprehend any suspects associated with a deadly shooting that concerned 3 youngsters on Saturday. According to their authentic document posted on DPD’s official blog, the police arrived on the scene to search out probably the most sufferers, an 18-year-old teenager, affected by a couple of gunshot wounds. He was once right away transported to an area medical institution, and his present situation is recently unknown as of Sunday morning.

Another 18-year-old sufferer, recognized as Brian Caballero by means of the government, was once discovered mendacity in a car park within the 1200 block of Shasta Avenue, near Martin Weiss Park. Sadly, Caballero was once pronounced lifeless at the scene, whilst a 3rd teenager sufferer was once additionally injured and due to this fact delivered to the closest medical institution in a non-public automobile.