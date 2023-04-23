Dallas, Texas: Deadly shooting near Martin Weiss Park

The Dallas Police Department is looking for to apprehend any suspects associated with a deadly shooting that concerned 3 youngsters on Saturday. According to their authentic document posted on DPD’s official blog, the police arrived on the scene to search out probably the most sufferers, an 18-year-old teenager, affected by a couple of gunshot wounds. He was once right away transported to an area medical institution, and his present situation is recently unknown as of Sunday morning.
Another 18-year-old sufferer, recognized as Brian Caballero by means of the government, was once discovered mendacity in a car park within the 1200 block of Shasta Avenue, near Martin Weiss Park. Sadly, Caballero was once pronounced lifeless at the scene, whilst a 3rd teenager sufferer was once additionally injured and due to this fact delivered to the closest medical institution in a non-public automobile.
The investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing, and a grand jury will assessment the findings. The government have showed with WFAA that no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and no additional information is recently to be had.