Dallas, Texas: Shooting near Santa Anna Avenue, Shiloh Road

DALLAS – NOTE: The video above used to be uploaded ahead of police showed the sufferer’s dying with WFAA.

A sad taking pictures incident has left a teenage boy useless and Dallas police are calling at the public to come back ahead with any information concerning the crime.

According to reviews, Dallas Fire-Rescue contacted the police at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday after being alerted to lend a hand a taking pictures sufferer discovered at the westbound provider street of the East R. L. Thornton Freeway.

The sufferer, a 16-year-old boy, used to be temporarily transported to a clinic by means of the responders however used to be later pronounced useless, says DPD.

The identify of the teenager has now not but been launched to the media.

According to the police, the teenage sufferer used to be one in all 4 folks travelling in a automobile on Santa Anna Avenue against Shiloh Road when the aspect reflect in their automobile unintentionally hit the reflect on every other automobile. The motive force of the opposite automobile then grew to become the automobile round, drove as much as the sufferer’s automobile and opened fireplace, hitting the teenager a couple of occasions.

The suspect’s automobile is described as a beige or tan SUV or truck.

Detectives investigating the case have requested the general public to come back ahead with any information concerning the taking pictures. Anyone who has any information is asked to touch Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or e mail [email protected]

The investigators have documented the case underneath the quantity 070395-2023 however have now not launched every other information concerning the crime.

Other native news: