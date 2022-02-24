The Dallas City Council has approved spending $5 million to buy a hotel near Red Bird Mall and turn it into housing meant for people experiencing homelessness.

The city will use 2017 bond money to buy TownHouse Suites, a 108-room extended stay hotel along Independence Drive in southern Dallas near the Duncanville border. The nearly 82,000-square-foot site is bordered by three other hotels, at least one apartment complex and Interstate 20.

It will be the fourth hotel bought by the city for homelessness services.

Red Bird Mall sits about a mile east of TownHouse Suites, which is off a stretch of West Camp Wisdom Road that has several sets of strip malls with restaurants, auto stores and other businesses.

Before the council’s unanimous vote Wednesday to buy the property, community activist Darryl Baker noted nearby residents hadn’t been notified by the city about buying the property.

“It’s not an ‘either or’ choice, we can do both,” he said.

David King, chair of the city’s citizen homelessness commission, said he believed the hotel is necessary to provide more housing and resources for the homeless population in the southern part of Dallas.

He said his advisory board plans to reach out to the community to discuss how the hotel will be used.

“This is vastly needed,” King told council members. “We have to do everything that we can to begin to turn around the number of unsheltered homeless individuals that has been steadily increasing in the city and coming from the very communities where we are establishing these facilities.”

Council member Tennell Atkins, who represents the area where the hotel is based, told The Dallas Morning News that the city plans to use the hotel as transitional housing to help supplement the city’s homeless shelter options.

But Dallas Homeless Solutions Office director Christine Crossley told The News on Wednesday that the type of housing hasn’t yet been finalized. Dallas needs more permanent, supportive housing for the homeless population, she said, and the TownHouse Suites could provide that.

She said the city plans to incorporate community feedback in deciding whether the hotel should offer permanent or transitional housing. Programs on mental health, job placement and worblackchroniclece development also will be considered, according to Crossley.

The hotel is being bought using part of a $1.05 billion bond package approved by voters in 2017. The city allocated $20 million to pay for permanent and transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness, but only started committing money toward those projects last year.

Including this hotel purchase, city officials have approved at least $17.6 million for homelessness-related projects.

About $3.3 million went toward helping renovate the former Gateway Hotel on Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway in North Dallas into the 180-unit St. Jude Center Park-Central. The city has committed $2.8 million to helping buy and renovate two more hotels: 40 units at the Hotel Miramar on Fort Worth Avenue in Kessler Stevens and 50 rooms at the Candlewood Suites on Preston Road in Far North Dallas.

Earlier this month, the City Council approved spending $6.5 million to buy the 12-acre former University General Hospital site on South Hampton Road in west Oak Cliff. The city hasn’t yet finalized plans for how the site will be used.