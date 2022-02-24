Dallas to expand RIGHT Care to cover overnight shifts

Dallas officials plan to use a $175,000 grant to allow a city emergency mental health response team to respond to calls received overnight.

Dallas’ RIGHT Care program has teams consisting of police officers, fire department paramedics and licensed Parkland hospital clinical social workers that respond to 911 calls related to someone in mental health crisis. It’s an alternative to having only police officers respond and can lead to people being directed to health services rather than jail.

The program started as a pilot in 2018 with one team covering the city’s south central neighborhoods and has since expanded to respond to calls citywide.

As of last month, seven RIGHT Care teams work seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The city receives roughly 13,000 mental health crisis calls a year, 25% of which occur during the hours RIGHT Care teams aren’t working.

The City Council last fall approved budgeting $2 million for Dallas Fire-Rescue to hire more paramedics and equipment to help double the number of RIGHT Care teams from five to 10.

RIGHT Care teams answered more than 11,400 behavioral crisis calls last year involving nearly 8,000 people, city records show. In almost 1,500 cases, people were diverted from jail.

The grant is from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a coalition of leaders of more than 1,400 cities nationwide with populations over 30,000. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is one of 28 mayors on the group’s advisory board.

The Dallas City Council approved accepting the grant money Wednesday. It was not immediately clear when the new shifts will start or if teams will be available at all hours between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. or only a portion of that time.

The money will be spent over two years, with half used this year and the rest next year. The city also plans to use the money for a pilot program that would drive patients to behavioral health facilities at the recommendation of RIGHT Care team members.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, center, points towards a Right care SUV while talking to Dallas police senior corporal, Robert Sourmann, right, after a RIGHT Care program on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Dallas fire station 27 in Dallas, TX. The program dispatches a police officer, paramedic and a behavioral health specialist to mental health-related calls. (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn visited a fire station in Dallas to announce plans to propose legislation meant to support the use of crisis intervention teams like RIGHT Care nationwide.

The Mental Health and Safe Communities Act would also improve resources and training for law enforcement officers and provide more access to mental health services.

Cornyn previously introduced a similar bill with the same name in 2015.