Dallas’ top cop asks U.S. senators for more policing investments to confront violence nationwide

Dallas police Chief Eddie García asked a committee of U.S. senators Tuesday to provide support for more federal prosecutions, more resources for law enforcement and more funding for grants — arguing that those efforts could help cities across the nation combat upticks in violent crime.
The city’s top cop said anti-law-enforcement rhetoric has left “officers feeling vilified” as America confronts a rise in violence. García also blamed judges who he said have “made irresponsible decisions letting individuals out after they’ve committed acts of violence that has come back to hurt our communities.”
The chief made the remarks as part of a panel who spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing in Washington, D.C., about an uptick in carjackings and other violence in major cities. Gun violence has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic and is spiking again as police and political leaders seek ways to confront it.
Dallas has garnered national attention for bucking that trend with an overall decrease in those crimes. García spoke on his department’s efforts Tuesday, attributing the decrease to better officer morale, his data-driven violent-crime plan and the city’s decisions to boost police funding and hire more officers.
There were 220 murders in Dallas last year, according to police — more than in 2019 and 2018, but fewer than in 2020, when the department recorded 254. Other violence, including aggravated assaults and robberies, also was down from 2020 to 2021.
Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Republicans, celebrated Dallas’ success, saying during the hearing that the city’s moves to support law enforcement should be replicated nationwide.
The city has approved most, if not all, of García’s major requests since his arrival in February 2021. There has been little talk of defunding police, an objective activists have been pushing for after the murder of George Floyd and killings of other people of color by police officers. Local activists have voiced concerns that the national momentum to divert law-enforcement funding to address root causes of crime and poverty seemed to largely stall in Dallas.
President Joe Biden also has pushed for more funding for police as the nation confronts the violent crime wave. The president has tried to navigate the complex politics of finding ways to combat crime while also pushing for greater police accountability.
The president has also proposed a large increase in dollars for local community policing programs, encouraged cities to invest some of their COVID-19 relief money into policing and pushed alternative crime-reduction steps such as increased community support and summer jobs for teenagers.
Some cities have done so, but police chiefs and prosecutors across the country have been desperate for more federal assistance. And tensions between some police leaders and the Justice Department have risen in recent months as some police leaders argue their departments haven’t had enough federal support.
García told senators that he hasn’t heard a single neighborhood affected by violence in Dallas ask for less policing. He said community outreach and proactive policing aren’t mutually exclusive, adding that it’s often communities of color that plead with him for more officers.
He attributed the increase in violent crime to a “general lack of accountability nationwide.”
“There’s been a false narrative, and it’s those in power believing the rhetoric that has been the issue,” García said, referencing calls to defund or abolish the police.
Asked by Cornyn about the need for police to have cooperative prosecutors, the chief said communities need to “call into question judges,” noting that Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has “very little to say when it has to do with bonds or bail — that’s on judges.”
“We have to control what we can control,” he said. “And the message that I give my men and women is that if another part of the system lets us down and you have to respond back to that house 20 times, then you respond back to that house 20 times because we’re not going to let our community down.”
The chief later told The Dallas Morning News that he wasn’t specifically talking about Dallas judges, adding that he was representing major-city police chiefs who “also have issues with judges.”
But Mayor Eric Johnson tied the remark to Dallas, calling attention to the chief’s quote on Twitter and reminding residents to “get out and vote with public safety in mind.”
