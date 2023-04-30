Dallas weather: Flight cancellations, power outages, more

On Friday afternoon and night, there’s a chance of scattered critical storms in Dallas. The primary hazards come with massive hail and powerful winds, however there may be a possibility of an remoted twister.

To keep up to date on the most recent climate signals and updates, together with are living radar and protection from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus and the WFAA climate crew, remember to obtain the WFAA app by way of clicking here.

For North Texas, the most recent forecast, timing, and typhoon likelihood is that to be had. Furthermore, site visitors, trip, power outages, and more are all being monitored and tracked down under.

School Activities

Below are signals from a number of faculty districts:

Mansfield ISD:

All out of doors actions for this afternoon and night were canceled because of expected inclement climate. All indoor actions and methods will proceed as scheduled, however be expecting weather-related delays for dismissal and transportation.

Rockwell:

Due to an anticipated critical climate forecast, a number of actions for this afternoon and night were canceled. For more information, please see the graphic equipped.

Fort Worth:

All out of doors athletic occasions were canceled this night because of the potential of critical climate for the protection of scholars and workforce. Weather stipulations will proceed to be monitored in collaboration with the National Weather Service.

Irving:

As of Friday, April 28, all after-school actions were canceled.

Cedar Hill:

All out of doors night actions for April twenty eighth (Friday) were canceled because of attainable critical climate stipulations. Indoor actions will proceed as deliberate.

Mesquite:

After-school actions scheduled between 4-6 PM on Friday, April twenty eighth, were canceled because of the specter of critical climate. Events later within the night are anticipated to proceed as deliberate.

Godley:

As of Friday, April 28, because of anticipated dangerous climate together with conceivable rain and hail, scholars will stay in class structures till climate lifts and it’s protected for them to visit automobiles or buses at dismissal time.

Stars Watch Party Canceled

The Dallas Stars have canceled their watch birthday party on the PNC Plaza for Game 6 because of the elements.

Flight Updates

To take a look at the most recent flight standing, together with the most recent cancellation and lengthen totals around the nation, click on at the hyperlinks under:

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport flights

Dallas Love Field flights

Latest nationwide flight delays and cancellations, via FlightAware

North Texas Power Outages

The Oncor power outage map will display power outages in North Texas. You too can file any native outages in the course of the map.

Check the Oncor power outage map

More Texas headlines: