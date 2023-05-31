Dallas Wings beat Minnesota Lynx 94-89

Natasha Howard publish 25 issues, Satou Sabally scored 23 issues with 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, and Arike Ogunbowale completed with 21 issues because the Dallas Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-89 on their house turf in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday evening.

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale hustled to disclaim a fast-break layup and Veronica Burton made 1 of two loose throws on the different finish for a 90-84 lead with 32.8 left. Ogunbowale added two loose throws at 19.1 left for a six-point lead.

Ogunbowale completed with 21 issues for Dallas (3-1). Kalani Brown, who signed a freelance previous on Tuesday, scored 12 issues and Burton had a season-high 9 assists. Crystal Dangerfield scored all 9 of her issues within the fourth quarter, and Sabally recorded her 7th profession double-double.

Dallas led 52-46 at halftime at the back of Howard’s 20 issues, Sabally’s 17, and Ogunbowale’s 12. The remainder of the Wings blended for 3 issues within the part on 0-for-8 capturing.

Kayla McBride, who neglected the previous two video games because of non-public causes, scored 18 issues for Minnesota (0-5), which has misplaced its first 5 video games for the primary time since 2007. Napheesa Collier and Tiffany Mitchell each and every added 17 issues to conclude a three-game street swing. Jessica Shepard made her first six photographs and completed with 15 issues.