Dallas Wings games: channel, time and tickets





The WNBA season has formally begun, with the primary matchups set to happen on Friday. However, we are hoping that you’re going to sign up for us in “Packing the Park” to enhance Dallas Wings, our very personal DFW crew. The Wings will likely be taking part in their house opener towards the Atlanta Dream, and we at WFAA have were given you coated on the way to watch the sport (trace…on our channel), acquire tickets, and enhance mascot Lightning as she cheers at the crew this season.

According to ESPN’s preseason Power Rankings, the Wings are positioned 5th out of the twelve groups within the league. With two preseason video games below their belt the place they went 1-1, head trainer Latricia Trammel stated that the crew is operating on their chemistry and protection. The group not too long ago introduced the general 12-player roster that comes with veteran level chief Arike Ogunbowale, newly received Natasha Howard, not too long ago prolonged middle Teaira McCowan, and All-Star Satou Sabally. The crew has additionally added two standout newcomers Maddy Siegrist, the NCAA’s main scorer, and Ashley Joens.

The Wings’ closing season efficiency noticed them input the playoffs for the primary time in 3 years, after completing within the 6th spot total with an 18-18 document. Unfortunately, their postseason run got here to an result in a Game 3 loss towards the Connecticut Sun. This yr, the Wings roster has been revitalized with new faces, and fanatics are hopeful that they may be able to make a identify run for North Texas.

Dallas will kickstart their common season by way of taking part in towards the Dream, a crew that welcomed former Wings famous person Allisha Gray in a business deal throughout the offseason. The sport will begin at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, May twentieth, at Arlington’s College Park Center. Fans can observe the sport continue to exist WFAA (ABC) Channel 8. The crew’s complete broadcast time table for the season is to be had on their web site.

The Wings’ house video games happen on the College Park Center, an enviornment that seats 6,251 other people, positioned east of the principle UT Arlington campus in downtown Arlington’s College Park District. The first 100 fanatics attending the house opener towards Atlanta Dream will obtain ‘Pack the Park’ T-shirts without cost.

Fans should buy plan or single-game tickets from the crew’s reliable web site. The Wings’ complete historical 40-game time table could also be to be had on their web site.

Dallas Wings’ lineup options one of the most highest avid gamers within the WNBA. Their level guard, Arike Ogunbowale, entered her 5th season with the crew, being the main scorer with a median of nineteen.7 issues in keeping with sport and completing within the best 5 scorers within the league for each and every season since she was once drafted in 2019. Natasha Howard is some other new participant to be careful for. The two-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA champion is coming into her 8th season. Satou Sabally, a returning ahead, is predicted to play a large position for the crew this yr. Teaira McCowan, a key participant that sparked closing season’s playoffs surge, is now signing a multi-year care for the Wings. Veronica Burton, a rookie guard who stepped up because the Wings’ level guard closing season, might develop into a extra distinguished participant this yr. Lastly, Crystal Dangerfield brings some intensity to the crew’s backcourt sport after becoming a member of the crew by the use of business with New York Liberty in January 2023.

In conclusion, let’s enhance the Dallas Wings as they target for a identify within the WNBA. With their essential additions to the roster, fanatics can be expecting a aggressive season forward.