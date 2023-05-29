Dallas Wings lose to Chicago Sky 94-88





The Chicago Sky secured a 94-88 victory over the Dallas Wings in an exhilarating WNBA match-up on Sunday evening. Marina Mabrey led the scoring for the Sky with a season excessive of 23 issues and 8 assists, adopted via Alanna Smith who recorded her first profession double-double with 14 issues, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists. Kahleah Copper scored 16 issues, whilst Dana Evans and Courtney Williams contributed 14 and 12 issues respectively, with Williams grabbing 11 rebounds and making 5 assists. Rookie Sika Kone scored 10 issues and pulled down six rebounds.

The Sky have been robust within the first part, with 13 assists on 17 made box objectives prior to halftime. However, Dallas maintained their problem or even took the lead early within the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Crystal Dangerfield, prior to the Sky’s Evans and Copper replied with a jumper and put-back respectively. Smith then made a vital jumper to protected the Sky’s lead, they usually hung on for the win.

Dallas will appearance again on robust performances from Arike Ogunbowale, who scored 27 issues, and Satou Sabally, who had 24 issues and 8 rebounds. Natasha Howard added 14 issues, seven rebounds, and two blocks, whilst Dangerfield completed with 11 issues and 5 assists.

Mabrey, who spent 3 seasons with the Wings prior to her business to Chicago in February, has equipped scoring punch to the new-look Sky. The fifth-year guard, who was once a second-round pick out via the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019, averaged double figures ultimate season in Dallas, together with a career-high 13.6 issues consistent with recreation in 2022.