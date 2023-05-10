Dallas Wings roster: Team suspends Kitija Laksa’s contract

The Dallas Wings, a WNBA workforce, have suspended the contract of one among their latest avid gamers, Kitija “Kit” Laksa. In February 2023, the workforce introduced that the EuroLeague MVP can be added to the roster for the 2023 season, in hopes that her stellar taking pictures skill would are compatible smartly with the workforce. Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb spoke extremely of her and the workforce’s determination so as to add her to the roster.

“She chose Dallas,” Bibb stated, talking about how this determination speaks volumes in regards to the Wings group.

The Wings introduced that Laksa shall be pleasant out of the country commitments in Europe for the summer time of 2023, however the workforce plans to retain her enjoying rights.

The Wings have made vital adjustments to the workforce’s roster with blockbuster trades and one of the vital perfect rookie categories from the 2023 WNBA Draft. However, the 2022 season resulted in sadness when the workforce misplaced to the Connecticut Sun in a “win-or-go-home” Game 3.