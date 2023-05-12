Dalvin Cook landing spots: Best fits for veteran RB with Vikings brass noncommittal about his future

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags In case you idea the NFL was once about to cool down, assume once more. At about the similar time the 2023 NFL common season schedules had been launched, it was once reported that each one indicators are pointing to the Minnesota Vikings parting techniques with four-time Pro Bowl working again Dalvin Cook, in keeping with ESPN’s Dianna Russini. When lately requested about his working again, Vikings trainer Kevin O’Connell expressed his appreciation for Cook, who rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns closing season. O’Connell did, on the other hand, be offering any assurances that Cook would nonetheless be at the Vikings once they open the common season in opposition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems that cash could be what would get a divorce Cook and the Vikings. The workforce reportedly requested Cook to regulate his wage this season, a request Cook — who has a $10.4 million base wage and $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season — balked at. While they indisputably wish to stay him, the Vikings seem to be able to phase with Cook with a purpose to liberate cap house whilst leaning extra on fellow backs Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler and rookie DeWayne McBride. Should they deal him, the Vikings would perhaps signal a unfastened agent to lend a hand change him. Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott are a few of the notable working backs nonetheless to be had. Injuries restricted Cook to simply 15 video games right through his first two seasons in Minnesota. Since then, the previous second-round pick out has been a consensus Pro Bowler. He’s received 6,423 general yards because the get started of the 2019 season and has scored 46 touchdowns over that span. Cook did go through surgical operation again in February to fix the shoulder he broke again in 2019. His contract would most likely prohibit his choices, however there are nonetheless various groups that might be passion in including Cook to their roster. With that during thoughts, listed below are 5 imaginable landing spots for Cook will have to he and the Vikings phase techniques. OK, this does not guy probably the most sense for the reason that they are already paying Tony Pollard $10 million for this season. The Cowboys additionally picked working again Deuce Vaughn within the sixth-round of closing month’s draft to lend a hand supplement Pollard and fellow veterans Malik Davis and Ronald Jones. Now that we’ve got coated fact, let’s take a discuss with to Jerry World. Everyone is aware of that Jerry Jones likes to make splashy strikes, and obtaining Cook would indubitably be one. Headlines apart, the transfer does make sense from a staff viewpoint. The Cowboys would undoubtedly have the benefit of having a participant of Cook’s caliber to play along Pollard. Cook would additionally be offering insurance coverage within the tournament that Pollard leaves after the 2023 season. For starters, the Bears have the cap house to procure Cook, who has given Chicago various complications right through his time in Minnesota. Cook could be an improve over the Bears’ present staff of backs that incorporates D’Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, and rookie Roschon Johnson. Cook would are compatible like a glove throughout the Bears’ offense. He’d get an opportunity to run in the back of a remodeled line that incorporates rookie first-round pick out Darnell Wright. Cook would additionally play along quarterback Justin Fields, who’s poised to have a breakout season. Arizona has the cap house to procure Cook. They even have a want at working again in the back of James Conner, who given his harm historical past would receive advantages through having a again of Cook’s caliber to percentage a backfield with. The addition of Cook would give the Cardinals one of the most NFL’s best offenses so far as staff is anxious. Like Chicago, the Cardinals obtained one of the most best linemen within the draft in Paris Johnson Jr.. Arizona additionally has a skilled younger quarterback in Kyler Murray alongside with a skilled receiving corps, led through Deandre Hopkins and Marquise Brown. Despite his industry request, apparently that Austin Ekeler is staying in Los Angeles for the time being. But including Cook would give the Chargers flexibility on the place past 2023. Cook would additionally function a pleasing supplement for the flexible Ekeler, who may well be used much more as a receiver with Cook in two. Cook would offer much-needed intensity to the Chargers’ backfield. Cook within the 49ers’ offense could be like enjoying Madden on rookie degree for trainer Kyle Shanahan. Along with giving him a humiliation of riches on offense, Cook would additionally give Shanahan desired intensity at working again given Christian McCaffrey and and Elijah Mitchell’s harm historical past. 1 / 4 century in the past, Shanahan has an up-close have a look at Terrell Davis working roughshod en path to successful two titles with Kyle’s dad, Mike Shanahan. Cook would do identical magic with the more youthful Shanahan whilst enjoying in the similar zone blockading scheme as the only Davis loved. 