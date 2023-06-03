Dalvin Cook rumors: Dolphins would be a contender to land Vikings RB if he’s cut

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly making an allowance for shifting on from Dalvin Cook, their four-time Pro Bowl working again, regardless of him being the one participant within the NFL to run for over 1,100 yards in every of the remaining 4 seasons. This resolution might be connected to his present base wage of $10.4 million, which the group is it appears unwilling to pay in 2023.

On Wednesday, head trainer Kevin O’Connell praised Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, as a “three-down” again. Mattison resigned with the Vikings this offseason for $7 million over a two-year duration. If the group can’t to find a business spouse for Cook, they will unlock him, thereby saving $9 million in cap house.

If the Vikings do unlock Cook, the Miami Dolphins, Cook’s place of origin group, may be a doable vacation spot in accordance to the Miami Herald. However, Cook’s scenario is sophisticated by means of the truth that he has now not proven up to the Vikings’ offseason program due to shoulder surgical procedure. While Cook might agree to a pay cut or restructure an identical to Aaron Jones’ deal, this state of affairs turns out not likely this present day.