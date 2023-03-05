Damaging storms bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Oklahoma

Update: 11:01 p.m.

Damage is being reported in Enid.

Update: 10:51 p.m

The storms are starting to transfer into the japanese a part of the state.





Update 10:34 p.m.

There is injury reported in and round Norman.

There could also be injury reported in Oklahoma City. T

The Service King at 6501 W Reno has injury.

Storm injury at 6501 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Nick Luttrull Storm injury at 6501 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Nick Luttrull Storm injury at 6501 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Nick Luttrull

Update 10:31 p.m.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper confirms to KFOR considerable injury west of Cheyenne.

We wouldn’t have any studies of accidents at the moment.

Update 10:21 p.m.

Damage is being reported in Norman.

Mike is estimated there were 6-10 tornadoes have touched down for the reason that typhoon moved into western Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service will do a injury review.

One of the 4Warn Storm Chasers used to be on the Goldsby go out alongside I-35 in a while after the storms blew thru. Two semis had been blown off the freeway.

The first used to be picked up via the high winds and tossed into the trench.

The motive force of the second one semi truck attempted to prevent however the winds ended up blowing that 2d semi off the roadway too.

We are advised there have been no critical injured.

Update: 9:50 p.m.

People in Meeker must search safe haven.

4Warn Storm Team Meteorologist Aaron Brackett is new Newalla and studies seeing more than one energy flashes.

Strong storms proceed to threaten Enid and Ponca City.

Update 9:09 p.m

Oklahoma Highway Patrol studies a semi ws blown off the roadway and into the median. Both eastbound and westbound within lanes of I-40 are in part blocked close to mile marker 84 which is close to Weatherford.

There also are studies of wear and tear in Cheyenne.

Update 8:55 p.m.

There is a radar indicated twister west of Minco.

Winds are very unhealthy

People in Union City, Mustang, and Tuttle you must be taking precautions.

Update 8:52 p.m

Minco must be taking twister precautions

Update: 8:47

Mike Morgan says radar signifies two tornadoes at the floor.

One west of Pocasset. Mike says winds are over 100 mph in accordance to radar.

Sirens are going off in Mustang.

Update 8:34 p.m.

Folks in Binger must be taking twister precautions.

Update 8:14 p.m.

Mike Morgan says there were two February tornadoes contact down with this typhoon.

Update 8:05 p.m.

People in Gotebo, Carnegie, and Gracemont must be climate conscious.

Update 7:57 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan says radar signifies a twister outdoor of Hobart.

Update: 7:49 p.m.

People in Hobart must be taking their twister precautions.

Winds of 100 mph are anticipated.

Update: 7:34 p.m.

4Warn Storm Tracker Corey Inmon studies hail in Granite.

Update: 7:33 p.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting common wind gusts between 70 and 90 mph in southwest Oklahoma

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.

A twister has been showed west of Reed, Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An extremely robust higher degree disturbance is combining with expanding temperatures and humidity ranges to bring a unstable line of storms Sunday night.

OKLAHOMA WATCHES AND WARNINGS



Storms will then shape right into a damaged line, and start to race eastward at 60 to 70 mph. A big swath of harmful wind is most probably with one of the gusts exceeding 80mph. A couple of studies of 100mph wind are conceivable.

4Warn Storm Team Trackers have clocked high winds because the entrance moved into Oklahoma from the Texas panhandle.

Be certain to have your cell gadgets charged.

Damaging winds, huge hail, and an increased twister danger are conceivable.