‘Damn, that’s a nice bike,’ robber says before taking man’s bike, Miami-Dade police say









MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a guy Monday after he was once accused of stealing a sufferer’s motorbike after which taking money out of his pockets whilst he was once sitting at a bus forestall in northwest Miami-Dade, government stated. According to Miami-Dade police, a sufferer was once sitting at a bus forestall together with his bicycle in opposition to his leg on the Martin Luther King Jr. Metrorail Station, situated at 6205 NW twenty seventh Ave. within the Gladeview space, when 36-year-old Ira Adonnte McKinney and 3 males approached him. Authorities stated one of the crucial suspects instructed the sufferer, “Damn, that’s a nice bike” before taking his bicycle and fleeing the scene. According to McKinney’s arrest document, the sufferer chased the suspect however overpassed him. Police stated when the sufferer returned to the bus forestall, McKinney picked him up via his hoodie and pinned him in opposition to the wall subsequent to the bus bench. According to the document, McKinney then put the sufferer down and ordered him to take off his sneakers and shocks. After the sufferer took off his sneakers however refused to take off his socks, McKinney forcibly got rid of the socks from his ft, police stated. Investigators stated McKinney additionally got rid of the sufferer’s mobile phone and $40 from his pockets before throwing the pockets and mobile phone again on the sufferer. Police arrived on the scene and detained McKinney in a while after the sufferer referred to as 911, in keeping with the document. Authorities stated a witness instructed police that McKinney robbed the sufferer of his pockets and mobile phone and McKinney was once arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing. According to prison information, McKinney was once booked round 3:15 p.m. Monday and his bond has but to be decided after having two earlier warrants for a home violence-related incident.

Theft © 2023 via – All rights reserved.





Miami-Dade police arrested a guy named Ira Adonnte McKinney on Monday, after he was once accused of stealing a bicycle from its proprietor after which taking money out of the sufferer’s pockets whilst he was once sitting at a bus forestall in Miami-Dade County, Florida. According to the Miami-Dade police studies, the sufferer was once sitting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Metrorail Station bus forestall, situated on the 6205 NW twenty seventh Ave. within the Gladeview space, together with his bicycle in opposition to his leg, when 4 males, together with McKinney, approached him. One of the suspects reportedly stated to the sufferer: “Damn, that’s a nice bike,” before taking his bicycle and fleeing the scene.

The sufferer, who overpassed the suspect and his accomplices, chased after the thief after which returned to the bus forestall. That’s when McKinney picked him up via his hoodie and pinned him in opposition to the wall subsequent to the bus bench. Afterward, he ordered the sufferer to take off his sneakers and socks, McKinney forcibly got rid of the socks from his ft, in keeping with the police document. Moreover, McKinney additionally got rid of the sufferer’s mobile phone and $40 from his pockets before throwing the pockets and mobile phone again on the sufferer.

The sufferer referred to as 911, and the police arrived in a while in a while and detained McKinney. One of the witnesses instructed the police that McKinney robbed the sufferer of his mobile phone and pockets. McKinney is now beneath investigation for a couple of fees, together with theft and attack.

Balancing various factors is rarely a very easy activity, and McKinney’s crime is a high instance of what can occur when one violates not unusual decency. For example, McKinney and his accomplices weren’t handiest breaking the legislation via stealing somebody’s motorbike, however in addition they put somebody’s lifestyles in peril via assaulting them. Secondly, the sufferer was once left with out transportation, mobile phone, and coin. Therefore, it is very important to consider the repercussions of 1’s movements before wearing them out.

In conclusion, Miami-Dade police took a vital step to supply justice to a sufferer who was once robbed via McKinney. This case is but some other reminder to everybody that crime does no longer pay and that justice will in the long run be served. Therefore, it’s at all times higher to be at the protected aspect and take preventive measures to keep away from changing into some other sufferer of a violent crime.