Damson Idris Responds To Saweetie Relationship Rumors [Video]

Damson Idris is finally giving fans an answer to those questions about Diamonté being his “Saweetie.”

The Snowfall star stopped by The Breakfast Club this week, where he talked about the latest season of his hit FX series along with other elements of his career and his personal life. Of course, Angela Yee had to ask the actor about one of the most-speculated aspects of his personal life, wanting answers regarding the rumors surrounding a possible romance with rapper Saweetie.

“No, no, me and that queen are just friends,” Idris said about the artist.

Damson went on to reference the video that started all the rumors when he posted a clip of the “Best Friend” rapper playing piano back in November. He went on to say that he simply wanted to share that moment with the world because it’s something he didn’t know about his friend.

“She’s a great piano player,” he continued. “And I didn’t know she could play piano—I didn’t even think the world knew. So I was like, ‘Oh this is a cool moment.’”

As for how he ended up at Saweetie’s house in the first place, Idris had an answer for that too.

“She’s a huge Snowfall fan. That day we were at lunch, I think talking about how we could collaborate,” he explained. “She wanted to show me her new place because I love CB2 and I was going to give her some ideas about furniture and art, and then boom, we went. She was playing the piano. That’s it. I was in there for like five minutes and I dipped out. She’s a friend of mine.”

DJ Envy interrupted to ask if this encounter was a date, to which Damson responded, “No, it wasn’t a date. You know guys and girls can be friends. That’s exactly what me and [Saweetie], we’re friends.”

To hear more from the man himself, check out his full interview on The Breakfast Club down below: