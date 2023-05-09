Dan Campbell says Lions like that Hendon Hooker is older, but QB will ‘redshirt’ 2023 rookie season

The Detroit Lions decided on Hendon Hooker, a quarterback from the University of Tennessee, within the 3rd spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, regardless of the funding, the staff’s trainer, Dan Campbell, showed on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast that Hooker is necessarily going to “redshirt” his rookie season, although he is 25 years previous.

Campbell stated that Hooker has numerous possible because of his adulthood, bodily attributes and arm power, but he will want time to discover ways to play within the NFL. He additionally highlighted the reality that Hooker’s age may well be a bonus, as he is one of the most oldest QB possibilities drafted for the reason that Browns took Brandon Weeden, 28, in 2012.

Despite his possible, the Lions haven’t any plans to hurry Hooker onto the sector. The staff has been very supportive of Jared Goff, the present starter, after his productive 2022. While Goff’s contract is set to run out in two years, Campbell expects Hooker to spend a very long time honing his craft on the NFL stage.

Campbell said that Goff is going to help Hooker in studying and rising. The trainer additionally showed that this is going to be a redshirt yr for Hooker, who will be informed beneath Jared after which they will see what occurs.