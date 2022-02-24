Dan Quinn’s defensive approach should play key role in Cowboys’ offseason decision-making

Dan Quinn’s defense was defined in 2021 by its speed and aggressiveness. His regular use of 5-man pressures was the best representation of this approach. Not only did this stress opposing protection schemes, but it also challenged his own secondary to win their 1-on-1′s since fewer defenders were left to help out in coverage. The overall objective of his defense was to put his players in the best position to succeed and then leave it up to them to beat the man across from them.

Whatever your thoughts are on this approach in general, it worked for the Cowboys last season. Dallas went from historically bad on defense in 2020 to objectively good in 2021. They finished the year 7th in the NFL in points allowed. Opposing quarterbacks struggled to handle their speed, finishing with a 76.6 QB rating against the Cowboys (3rd lowest in the NFL). They were even worse against the blitz, sporting a league-low 65.7 QB rating against Dallas.

The Cowboys defense was also among the NFL leaders in the categories that represent key moments and impact plays. They finished with the most takeaways, the second-best 3rd-down conversion rate, and the 4th-highest pressure percentage (according to Pro Football Reference).

Their success started with the chaos created by the pass rush.

Quinn did a tremendous job of utilizing his most dynamic players, Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory, across the defensive line in pass-rushing situations. Both were athletic mismatches against any position on the offensive line, and Quinn regularly found ways to ensure that they would each get a healthy amount of 1-on-1 looks. The focus was often inside against less-athletic offensive linemen, as you can see on some examples below.

Here, Quinn had Parsons align over the center at the snap, creating a 5-man front. That created 1-on-1′s across the board, including a significant mismatch between Parsons and the center, which would disrupt the entire play:

On these next two plays, Parsons would hover close to the line of scrimmage before blitzing at the snap, again creating 1-on-1′s across the board. Here, he got matched up on the right guard as part of this 5-man rush:

And here’s the same look from the opposite side:

There wasn’t much mystery to any of those looks. This wasn’t intricate scheme meant to overwhelm the offense mentally and lead to blown assignments. These were alignments and pressures designed to create 1-on-1′s and challenge opponents to block a speedy pass rusher like Parsons with less athletic centers and guards. More or less, it was “Here it is, now line up and stop it.”

Quinn did also find more creative ways to ensure that Parsons and Gregory would get advantageous 1-on-1′s. On this play, for example, he used a loaded front with 4 potential pass rushers on the line of scrimmage to one side of the center. Two were lined up outside of the left tackle:

The stunt they used would result in Randy Gregory attacking the center from distance:

Let’s just say interior offensive linemen are generally not comfortable or especially skilled at protecting against pass-rushing defensive linemen that are attacking them with a running start and space to work with. It showed here:

But that was the idea of the look and the stunt. Get Gregory in a 1-on-1 that would make the offense uncomfortable.

Below is another example. Here, the Cowboys showed a pre-snap double-A-gap pressure look against the Patriots. That got the running back to creep up towards the line of scrimmage before the snap so he could help out on one of the potential A-gap blitzers and block him away from the quarterback:

This also ensured that the running back couldn’t chip Randy Gregory, aligned in a 1-on-1 matchup off the edge:

The potential A-gap blitzers would bail at the snap. However, the initial look resulted in Gregory having the freedom to work his 1-on-1:

Regardless of the ways Quinn orchestrated these pressures, the point to emphasize here is that these looks were designed to put the Cowboys’ talent in position to win 1-on-1′s. It wasn’t necessarily to get to the quarterback with free runners, as you’ll see in lots of other blitz-heavy defenses. That means talent is needed for Quinn’s approach to be successful. Yes, that’s probably true for every defensive scheme, but it’s even more important for Quinn’s. This has to be factored in when it comes to the Cowboys’ offseason approach.

It seems unlikely that the Cowboys will be able to bring back both Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence given Gregory’s free agency status and Lawrence’s already sizable contract. Gregory was an absolute wrecking ball and a key piece to the defense, as you could see above. Losing him would be a huge blow to the pass rush that is the engine that makes this defense go. Lawrence, on the other hand, was the Cowboys’ best overall defensive lineman in the 8 games he did play. Losing him would be a huge hit to both the pass rush and a run defense that already needs lots of help.

The Cowboys will have to take a close look at all of their options. Perhaps Micah Parsons could fill the gap by spending more time at defensive end. Personally, I’m not crazy about any idea that reduces his versatility. That’s what makes him so special as a player. It was tough for offenses to game plan for him in 2021 since they couldn’t always know where he would line up or how he would be used. If the Cowboys opt to make him more of a stationary player on the defensive line, that task become easier. Teams will aim to neutralize his speed and athleticism by attacking his side with the run game and trying to wear him down physically.

The best option (other than keeping everyone) would probably be to keep Lawrence, continue utilizing Parsons as the versatile chess piece that he is, and then replace Gregory with a cheaper pass rusher via free agency or the Draft.

Cap constraints aside, the Cowboys can’t go backwards in talent level if they want to replicate their defensive success in 2022.

