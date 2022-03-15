Dana White, MMA luminaries write dozens of letters in support of Cain Velasquez

UFC president Dana White and a few of the finest fighters on this planet — like UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and retired former light-weight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov — wrote letters in assist of Cain Velasquez to the Santa Clara County (California) Superior Court docket final week.
Velasquez is being charged with tried homicide and 9 different counts after concentrating on a person who’s charged with molesting certainly one of Velasquez’s younger family members. Velasquez, the previous two-time UFC heavyweight champion, is at present in Santa Clara County fundamental jail with out bail. Decide Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail at a listening to March 7.
Within the 34 letters obtained by ESPN, the authors requested the courtroom for leniency in Velasquez’s case, a lot of them mentioning that he’s a household man, has no felony historical past and has been an exemplary buddy, teammate and colleague for over a decade as an expert fighter.
“I’ve identified Mr. Velasquez for greater than 15 years, and through his time as an lively athlete with UFC, he represented our firm with dignity and all the time handled others with respect,” White wrote. “He was a mannequin instance of how an expert athlete ought to carry himself, projecting a optimistic picture to UFC’s fanbase.”
Along with White, Usman and Nurmagomedov, former UFC double champions Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo, former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, present Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez, UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum, UFC light-weight Islam Makhachev, former Bellator promoter Bjorn Rebney and Bellator president Scott Coker wrote letters in assist of Velasquez. So did distinguished MMA supervisor Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA.
Velasquez is a longtime teammate and buddy of Cormier, Nurmagomedov and Makhachev in addition to a former school wrestling teammate of Bader and a former UFC opponent of Werdum. Velasquez coached Rodriguez on The Final Fighter.
“Cain has helped me on extra events than I can depend,” Cormier wrote. “Like me, he’s a father and husband so he is aware of the demand of making an attempt to do all of it. All through the years, he has traveled with me, supported me, and even helped me put together for a training job at the highschool whereas I retired from my fighter profession. Cain has taken it upon himself to assist each likelihood he will get. In the course of the pandemic when many gyms and eating places have been closed, Cain opened his house and supplied a spot for wrestlers to coach and eat. He even housed them.”
Nurmagomedov wrote: “[Velasquez] is an trustworthy and kindhearted one that would do something for his household and mates. He’s the kind of man that the majority of us would need on our facet in life.”
There have been additionally names from the skilled wrestling world who despatched in letters, together with WWE’s Rey Mysterio, legend Konnan and Lucha Libre AAA president Dorian Roldan. After retiring from MMA in 2019, Velasquez crossed over into lucha libre skilled wrestling in Mexico underneath the AAA banner earlier than signing with WWE.
“[Velasquez] is a loving man, who has persistently gone above and past to offer the very best life for his household,” Mysterio wrote. “[He] expressed to me how arduous it was having to depart them behind at house, whereas he travels so as to pay the payments and put meals on his [family’s] desk.”
The letters have been solicited by Velasquez’s authorized crew, led by legal professional Mark Geragos, who has represented the likes of Michael Jackson and Chris Brown. There was an outpouring of assist for Velasquez on social media from the MMA group, together with the usage of the hashtag #FreeCain and a fundraiser for authorized charges.
Velasquez, 39, was arrested Feb. 28 after allegedly partaking in a high-speed chase with Harry Eugene Goularte, who’s being charged with molesting a youthful relative of Velasquez. Velasquez shot a gun into Goularte’s automobile a number of occasions, per the Santa Clara County district legal professional, and hit Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender within the arm and torso. Bender suffered non-life-threatening accidents. Goularte’s mom Patricia was additionally within the automobile, per the DA.
Velasquez, a California native, is going through greater than 20 years in jail on the 10 expenses, 9 of that are gun-related, if convicted. His subsequent courtroom date is April 12, per courtroom data.
The 43-year-old Goularte, who was not injured within the taking pictures, is being accused in Santa Clara County of a lewd or lascivious act upon a baby underneath the age of 14. Goularte was launched from custody Feb. 25 with out bail by the courtroom, towards the DA’s calls for, per the DA. He was ordered to remain in house detention, stay 100 yards away from any baby underneath 14 and put on an digital monitoring bracelet.
The kid sufferer, who’s underneath 10 years previous, instructed a Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy on Feb. 24 that Goularte took him into the toilet of a daycare middle and touched his genital space, per a courtroom doc obtained by ESPN. The kid mentioned Goularte mentioned to not inform anybody what occurred and that this explicit situation had occurred “100 occasions.”
Within the courtroom doc, the kid mentioned different children had gone into the toilet with Goularte, too. Goularte has denied any wrongdoing, saying he as soon as helped a baby along with his pants when he noticed the kid did not have them on accurately. Goularte lives in the identical constructing because the daycare middle, which is owned by his mom, in line with the courtroom doc.
Goularte’s mom instructed police she didn’t imagine the allegations towards her son. Goularte’s subsequent courtroom date is a plea listening to April 13, per courtroom data.
After being launched by WWE on the outset of the pandemic, Velasquez had began teaching at his longtime gymnasium American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose and began pursuing lucha libre once more in Mexico, performing there final December.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL