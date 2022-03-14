Dancing Grannies perform for the first time since Wisconsin Christmas parade attack







The return of the Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day parade meant town is popping a web page, however for one of many dance teams it marked a wholly new chapter.”We’ll survive and we will do that,” mentioned Jean Knutson, a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. “Everyone seems to be simply preserving us going and preserving us motivated to maintain shifting ahead.”Three members and a volunteer with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies died within the Waukesha Christmas Parade assault almost 4 months in the past.The Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day parade marked the primary time the group carried out in a parade for the reason that assault.Since then, the surviving members introduced on almost 20 new “Grannies in Coaching.””I simply really feel actually proud to have the ability to stroll together with them,” mentioned Judy Brunette, one of many girls becoming a member of the group.Earlier than the St. Patrick’s Day parade began, the group met for a particular toast to these they misplaced.They had been joined by Dave Sorenson, the husband of Ginny Sorenson who died on the Christmas parade.”She’d be happy with the entire group, very proud,” Sorenson advised sister station WISN. “It is powerful, it is powerful shedding her however I am certain she’s blissful and perhaps she’s dancing with Jackson. She’s instructing him easy methods to dance now in heaven with the opposite Dancing Grannies.”Sorenson was referring to Jackson Sparks, an 8-year-old boy additionally killed within the parade assault.”Ginny’s favourite saying was ‘angels watch over you’ at any time when we half firm with someone,” he mentioned.So with a toast, a deep breath and the guardian angels close by, the Grannies carried out as soon as once more.They had been met with smiles, indicators and spirit amongst the cheering crowd.”We did it and had enjoyable,” mentioned member Sharon Millard.Ginny Sorenson choreographed two of the Irish routines. She by no means bought to see them carry out publicly, however two of her granddaughters made certain to maintain her shut.They held the banner in entrance in the course of the parade and wore necklaces together with her ashes round their necks. “To really carry out it in entrance of individuals is very nice,” Millard mentioned.

