Dane Partridge: US man from Idaho dies in Ukraine-Russia war

A former U.S. Army infantryman, Dane Partridge felt “spiritually called” to volunteer with the Ukrainian navy, his sister mentioned.

BOISE, Idaho — In the times since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded whereas serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has discovered moments of consolation in shocking locations: First, a misplaced baseball cap found in her laundry room, then in a photograph of a battered pickup truck with just one tire intact.

The 34-year-old Idaho man died Tuesday from accidents sustained throughout throughout a Russian assault in Luhansk.

A former U.S. Army infantryman, Partridge felt “spiritually called” to volunteer with the Ukrainian navy as they defend the nation from invading Russian forces, his sister Jenny Corry mentioned. He flew to Poland on a one-way ticket in April, his rucksack full of physique armor, a helmet and different tactical gear.

“Made it to the embassy, getting on a bus for the border,” Partridge wrote on his Facebook web page on April 27. “From this point on I will not likely be giving locations or actions for opsec reasons. I will let you all know I’m alive.”

Partridge joined a navy unit that included a number of volunteers from different nations, Corry mentioned, the lads largely counting on interpreters to speak. Partridge and his fellow troopers had been in Severodonetsk, a metropolis in the Luhansk area, when he was hit in the pinnacle with shrapnel throughout an assault by Russian preventing autos, Corry mentioned.

The unit had no stretchers and was nonetheless underneath assault, Corry mentioned, however Partridge’s fellow troopers carried him out on a blanket and loaded him and different injured colleagues right into a drab-painted pickup truck to hurry them to security.

“I have a picture of the truck,” Corry mentioned in a cellphone interview Friday. The photograph exhibits a drab-painted pickup with shredded rubber hanging off the wheel hubs. All however one of many tires had been destroyed in the grim rush to security.

“As a family, we really like that picture of the vehicle — it speaks to the bravery of how they tried to save their men, and the way they pushed that vehicle to its last leg just to get to the hospital,” she mentioned. “It speaks volumes.”

Partridge leaves behind 5 younger youngsters. Corry deflected questions in regards to the youngsters and another components of Partridge’s life, saying the household had collectively agreed to deal with his navy service out of respect to these “who are still living and still affected by his personal life.”

“We want to just focus on the good that he did and don’t want to mention any personal things,” Corry mentioned in a cellphone interview Friday.

Military service has been a big a part of Partridge’s life. He was the youngest of 5 youngsters, and his father was a member of the U.S. Air Force. As a baby, Partridge appreciated to decorate up in his dad’s outsized camouflage uniform and play “army guy” in the dust, Corry mentioned.

By the time he’d graduated highschool, Partridge had grown right into a gregarious man with a booming voice and a joking persona, she mentioned.

“When he showed up, you knew he was there. He had a bigger personality,” she mentioned. “If somebody was sad, he was going to make sure he cheered them up. He liked to spend quality time with people.”

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2006 and served in Baghdad as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 to 2009 earlier than leaving the navy in 2012.

He did not speak rather a lot about his experiences in Iraq, however she knew a few of it weighed closely on him all through his life.

“He was a Humvee driver, and when he was training they told him that as the driver if he tried to save himself his men would likely be killed, but if he saved his men then he would most likely be killed,” Corry mentioned her brother advised her. “That was something that sat deeply with him.”

Still, it was the battlefield the place Partridge thrived. Corry believed the adrenaline, the sense of goal and the heightened feeling of service is what drew him in.

“It was almost as if he could tell he had a greater purpose to fulfill,” she mentioned. “Sometimes it was more durable for him to mesh in the civilian world.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Partridge felt a necessity to assist the Ukrainians. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and believed that he was being spiritually referred to as to hitch the combat, she mentioned.

“He believed it with each fiber of his being, and he wished to honor his God,” she mentioned.

He stayed with Corry for a time earlier than he made the journey to Ukraine. After she left, she discovered his camouflage baseball cap had been left in her laundry room. It was unusual, she mentioned, as a result of he was very neat and arranged, and by no means left issues mendacity round.

“I just kind of set it to the side, and it sat there for a while,” she mentioned, pausing for a shaky breath. “And the day I decided to pick it up and wear it because I wanted to feel close to him is the day that he died.”

Partridge’s household knew he may not come house. A number of inspired him to suppose on his resolution a little bit longer, however Partridge was intent on serving, she mentioned.

“We’re sad, but because of the circumstances it was already a thought that he could pass away. It wasn’t like we were blindsided,” Corry mentioned. “In a way, it was something that we had to understand when he went over there.”

Partridge was in a coma and on life assist for eight days earlier than he died. Family members had an opportunity to say goodbye, long-distance, earlier than he handed, she mentioned.

The household is elevating cash to attempt to carry Partridge’s stays again house to be buried in Blackfoot, Idaho. They additionally hope to lift cash to switch the truck his unit used to carry Partridge to the hospital, and to buy different important provides for his unit, she mentioned.

“We just want to do something to pay the men back,” Corry mentioned.