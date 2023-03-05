Dangerous Fire Conditions Sunday – WeatherNation

Strong winds and really dry air will mix to create bad hearth stipulations, in particular Sunday afternoon around the southern High Plains.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Elevated Risk for hearth climate stipulations throughout a big space, with a smaller outlined Critical Risk, together with the I-40 hall from west of Tucumcari to Amarillo. In addition, many native NWS workplaces have issued Red Flag Warnings in anticipation of those stipulations growing.

Often instances the fear for hearth climate stipulations will develop when relative humidity ranges dip under 20%. In this situation, we will see spaces that display RH values within the unmarried digits! In addition, winds will probably be very gusty from time to time, in particular around the High Plains and into the Front Range of Colorado, the place readings over 60 mph will probably be conceivable.

An additional complicating issue is the loss of moisture in those spaces over a protracted time period. The latest drought observe signifies that critical drought has constructed-in throughout a big geographic area, with spaces of maximum and outstanding drought in each the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

The giant takeaway going into Sunday is that this: Be cautious with open flames! Any small spark may just temporarily ignite into a big, damaging wildfire!

For the very newest in this scenario, take a look at your central regional and western regional forecasts, at :30 and :50 previous the hour respectively!