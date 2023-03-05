Dangerous flooding, heavy snow possible as another powerful storm gets set to slide across the US this week

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring another storm gadget that can sweep across the nation this week, bringing the possibility of unhealthy flooding to portions of the South whilst heavy snow is possible across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Flooding possible in the Mississippi River Valley

The flood risk will start on Tuesday as rain starts across parts of North Texas via japanese Oklahoma and into northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

“As we go into Wednesday, we’re expecting this storm system to kind of linger through the region, stall out if you will,” mentioned FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar.

Flooding will likely be possible from Texas to the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, however the risk will likely be easiest across North Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

And as the storm gadget continues to spin across the area, those self same spaces will likely be vulnerable to flooding once more on Thursday.

About 1-2 inches of rain will likely be possible across a lot of the South beginning on Wednesday.

However, 2-3 inches of rain may just fall from japanese Oklahoma via Arkansas, northern Missouri and western Tennessee.

Parts of japanese Oklahoma and western Arkansas may just see any place from 3-5 inches of rain through the time the storm gadget strikes out of the area.

Heavy snow may just fall across the northern Plains, Upper Midwest

On the northern facet of this newest storm gadget, the air will likely be chilly sufficient to permit for snow to fall across parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest this week.

It’s nonetheless too early to forecast how a lot snow will fall, however the FOX Forecast Center expects heavy snow to fall across the Dakotas and Nebraska in the northern Plans. Southern Minnesota, together with the Minneapolis house, too can be expecting heavy snow.

Some spaces of southern South Dakota and northerly Nebraska even have to possible of seeing very heavy snow as the storm gadget slides across the area.