Daniel Ricciardo to race in Bahrain after testing negative for Covid-19

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has examined detrimental for Covid-19, which means he will likely be allowed to return to the Formulation One paddock on Thursday and compete on this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ricciardo examined optimistic for the virus after arriving in Bahrain final week, ruling him out of the ultimate three days of preseason testing and placing his attendance at Sunday’s race in danger.

Nonetheless, after feeling higher firstly of the week, McLaren confirmed on Wednesday that Ricciardo could be again with the crew and match to race.



“Daniel has now returned quite a few detrimental exams and can subsequently return to the paddock on Thursday able to compete on this weekend’s Bahrain GP,” a crew assertion mentioned.

“Daniel has been feeling higher every day as he continued to get well whereas in isolation following native rules in Bahrain.”

Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto through Getty Photographs

Ricciardo’s optimistic check final week raised the potential of a substitute driver taking his place in Bahrain, with Alpine reserve and F2 champion Oscar Piastri anticipated to get the decision up.

Ricciardo missed all three days of the preseason check, which means he has not pushed the automotive for the reason that opening check in Barcelona final month.

Teammate Lando Norris drove on all three days of the check in Bahrain. however the crew’s observe time was restricted by brake cooling points that the crew hopes will likely be mounted in time for the opening race.