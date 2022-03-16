Daniil Medvedev may have to denounce Vladimir Putin in order to avoid Wimbledon ban

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev’s street to Wimbledon in June might have to incorporate extra than simply his play on the courtroom. British Sports activities Minister Nigel Huddleston mentioned throughout a UK Parliament choose committee assembly on Tuesday that he might ask for “assurances” that Medvedev doesn’t assist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forward of the match.

Through the assembly, Huddleston made it clear that symbols of Russia is not going to be permitted at Wimbledon, which runs from June 27 to July 10. Right here’s extra of what he mentioned, via CNN:

“Completely no person flying the flag for Russia ought to be allowed or enabled … We’d like some potential assurance that they don’t seem to be supporters of Putin and we’re contemplating what necessities we might have to attempt to get some assurances alongside these strains.”

Medvedev has already been requested in regards to the battle in Ukraine, and his response was “My message is at all times the identical — I would like peace in all the world.”

WTA head Steve Simon disagrees with Huddleston and mentioned he doesn’t assist banning gamers who don’t publicly criticize the “selections of an authoritarian management,”based on CNN.

“… I can inform you that we’ve got by no means banned athletes from taking part on our tour as the results of political positions their management might take, so it will take one thing very important for that to vary, however once more we don’t know the place that is going,” Simon mentioned. “I really feel very strongly that these particular person athletes shouldn’t be those which can be being penalized by the choices of an authoritarian management that’s clearly doing horrible, reprehensible issues.”

In response to Russia invading Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes are nonetheless in a position to compete on the boys’s ATP and girls’s WTA tour, however they need to accomplish that as impartial athletes. Russian flags aren’t permitted at occasions.