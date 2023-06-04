Danny Fire spreading rapidly in Antelope Valley

A wildfire referred to as the Danny Fire is spreading briefly and has already burned greater than 1,000 acres in Antelope Valley. The robust wind is making firefighting tricky for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Fire Department gained a decision and spoke back to the incident positioned at West Avenue D and North one hundred and thirtieth Street in Fairmont at roughly 1:42 p.m.

The gusts of wind are blowing fireplace towards Kern County achieving speeds of 20 miles an hour.

At the instant, there’s no information about the reason for the hearth or whether or not structures are affected. There are not any evacuation warnings or orders to citizens at this time.

LA City Fire Department dispatched a water-dropping helicopter to lend a hand the County Fire Crews.

The tale remains to be creating, and extra main points can be up to date in a while.