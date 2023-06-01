Texas

Danny Masterson, “That ’70s Show” actor, found guilty of 2 counts of rape

June 1, 2023
BC_Reporter

“That ’70s Show” actor, Danny Masterson, has been convicted of two counts of rape and could potentially face a 30-year prison sentence. News reported the verdict in Los Angeles. Elise Preston provided more details on the news. To stay informed on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, turn on browser notifications.

