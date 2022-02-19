Dan’s BBQ Pit catches fire in Davenport, Oklahoma

DAVENPORT, Okla. () – A fire destroyed the home of the popular Dan’s Bar-B-Cue Pit restaurant along Route 66 in Davenport Friday morning.

According to officials with the Davenport Fire Department, the fire broke out around 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the flames had already spread to the building’s ceiling and were moving quickly.

“It just moved so fast,” said Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Brandon Morgan. “There was no stopping it. It got to the ceiling and it just took off and we just couldn’t make access to it.”

Morgan said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other structures.

Investigators believe the fire originated in the restaurant’s smoker room but they are still working to figure out exactly what caused the fire.

Dan’s Bar-B-Cue Pit owner, John Vandever told Friday afternoon that his family purchased the restaurant from its prior owners in 1980. He and his wife have been the owner-operators for the last 20 years and hope to restore the building.

“It’s still kind of hitting us right now,” said Vandever. “You know, it was here and then it’s gone, just like that.”

Bystanders said five people were in the restaurant when the blaze started but were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“We’ll probably rebuild it back,” Vandever added.