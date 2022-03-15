Dansby Swanson, other Braves reflect on what Freddie Freeman means to the franchise

It’s the finish of an period for the Atlanta Braves. The Braves are shifting on from Freddie Freeman, and the loss is already impacting the staff and the gamers who known as him a teammate. His departure all however turned official when the Braves acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday in change for 4 prospects: outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and right-handers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.

Freeman, who has solely ever performed for the Braves, is now free company. He made his MLB debut in 2010 and has constructed fairly the resume since then. He’s a five-time All-Star, a Gold Glove Award winner, a World Sequence champion and a Nationwide League MVP.

His impression has made an enduring impression on the Braves — some even assume his No. 5 needs to be retired from the staff.

Talking with reporters, Braves star Dansby Swanson said, “I believe actually the easy reply right here is No. 5 ought to by no means be worn once more.”

Reliever Tyler Matzek additionally spoke in regards to the mark Freeman has left on Atlanta, saying, “Once I assume Atlanta Braves, I believe Freddie Freeman.”

Present Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud was if he wished to alter lockers and occupy Freeman’s outdated spot, however he declined.

“I can not substitute these footwear,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Dodgers, Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays and Crimson Sox (so mainly the entire AL East) are identified to be involved in signing Freeman.