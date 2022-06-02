Darcy Kuemper injury: Avalanche goalie ruled out for Game 2, Pavel Francouz gets start instead

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been dominated out for Sport 2 of the Western Convention Last on Thursday night time resulting from an upper-body damage, head coach Jared Bednar introduced. The group’s backup netminder, Pavel Francouz, will begin in Kuemper’s place..

“We have now a whole lot of confidence in him,” Bednar said regarding Francouz following Thursday’s morning skate. “He is performed very well for us over the previous few years. Moving into the scenario within the Nashville collection, he did an ideal job for us. He got here within the different night time and did a pleasant job for us. We’re fully assured he can get the job completed.”

Bednar did not present additional particulars concerning Kuemper’s damage and it’s nonetheless unknown how lengthy the Colorado goaltender could possibly be out of the lineup. He left Sport 1 early within the second interval with the damage and Francouz changed him in internet. The Avalanche had been in a position to come away with a 8-6 win within the series-opening sport towards the Edmonton Oilers.

Through the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kuemper has a 6-2-Zero file to associate with a 2.44 goals-against-average and a .904 save proportion. In Sport 1, the Avalanche goalie stopped 13 of the 16 pictures he confronted earlier than being changed by Francouz.

This is not the primary time Kuemper has battled an damage this postseason. He was injured through the Avalanche’s First Spherical collection towards the Nashville Predators. The veteran netminder was pressured to depart Sport Three of that collection after Predators winger Ryan Johansen struck Kuemper within the eye along with his stick. Kuemper was unable to play within the remaining two video games vs. Nashville.

In the meantime, Francouz made 18 saves on 21 pictures in his almost two durations of labor towards the Oilers in Sport 1 of the Western Convention Last. Through the 2021-22 common season, the Czech Republic native amassed a 15-5-1 file along with a 2.55 goals-against-average and a .916 save proportion.

In reduction of Kuemper towards the Predators, Francouz was in a position to file wins in every of the ultimate two video games of that collection. In three video games this postseason, the 31-year previous has a 3-0-Zero file, a 3.59 goals-against-average, and a .889 save proportion. Francouz did yield 5 complete objectives within the two video games towards Nashville.