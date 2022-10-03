Darius Bazley’s Case for a Starting Job

Darius Bazley might get his job again.

Last season, Bazley misplaced his beginning job and located himself relegated to the bench. Bazley confirmed constructive flashes in his new function and located some success earlier than a season-ending damage.

This yr he might discover himself again in a place to be again within the beginning 5. Training camp, for most of the gamers on the OKC roster, serves as an interview for the roles across the roster.

With the 4 job open for the taking between a group of younger gifted gamers Bazley has the within shot at it. After all, he’s acquired the expertise there with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In 69 video games final season (53 begins) Bazley averaged 10.8 factors and 6.3 rebounds per contest. His mixture of rebounding and former expertise provides him a probability to be a main issue within the beginning lineup.

Aleksej Pokusevski might put a run for the beginning job as nicely. The 7-footer has had a comparable up-and-down time in OKC, however Bazley has been barely extra constant over his brief profession.

OKC has a small lineup total, however Bazley, whereas undersized, meshes with the ability units of the others and his rebounding capability makes up for the shortage of complete dimension.

In some ways Bazley is coming into a show it yr. He’s continued to point out increments of enchancment, however with the staff getting nearer to competing Bazley must take a large stride. A beginning spot provides him the possibility to show he may be a pivotal a part of the rotation sooner or later.

In 2020-21, Bazley began all 55 video games he performed in and averaged 13.6 factors and over seven rebounds. He’s proven he may be a a part of a profitable beginning core and this yr might be extra of the identical.

