Oklahoma

Darius Bazley’s Case for a Starting Job

October 2, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Darius Bazley might get his job again.

Last season, Bazley misplaced his beginning job and located himself relegated to the bench. Bazley confirmed constructive flashes in his new function and located some success earlier than a season-ending damage.

This yr he might discover himself again in a place to be again within the beginning 5. Training camp, for most of the gamers on the OKC roster, serves as an interview for the roles across the roster.

With the 4 job open for the taking between a group of younger gifted gamers Bazley has the within shot at it. After all, he’s acquired the expertise there with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

