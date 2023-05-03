Darryl Barwick 3rd death penalty inmate set to die

Darryl Barwick, a convicted assassin, is set to grow to be the 3rd inmate achieved in Florida in lower than 3 months. His execution is scheduled for six pm ET on Wednesday at Florida State Prison.

Reason for Death Penalty Given to Darryl Barwick





Barwick was once discovered in charge of first-degree homicide in November of 1986 and was once sentenced to death for his crimes two months later, following the jury’s 9-3 advice. In addition to homicide, he was once additionally discovered in charge of armed housebreaking, tried sexual battery, and armed theft.

According to prosecutors, in March of 1986, 19-year-old Darryl Barwick noticed a tender lady, Rebecca Wendt, sunbathing by way of the pool of her condominium advanced in Panama City and adopted her house. They say he went again to his within reach area to snatch a knife and gloves earlier than returning to Wendt’s condominium.

Wendt and her sister, Michael Ann, had moved to the Florida Panhandle from Huron, Ohio. Michael Ann came upon her sister’s bloody, bathing suit-clad frame wrapped in her bed room comforter and left within the bath after getting back from paintings in Fort Walton Beach. Rebecca Wendt have been brutally stabbed 37 occasions.

Darryl Barwick's History of Sexual Assault

Barwick was once arrested more or less two weeks after the crime and confessed to the police. He instructed them that he had simplest supposed to rob Wendt and stabbed her after she resisted. However, the scientific examiner’s administrative center discovered semen at the comforter wrapped round Wendt’s frame and blood exams confirmed that Barwick was once inside of 2% of the inhabitants that can have left the semen at the blanket.

Barwick’s brothers testified on the trial that Barwick confessed to them that he killed Wendt as a result of she had observed his face, and he didn’t need to return to jail. They additionally published that Barwick had a prior legal historical past of sexual attack.

Length of Time Darryl Barwick has been on Death Row

Now 56 years outdated, Barwick has been on death row for 36 years. Governor Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant on April 4, and his execution is scheduled for May 3. Barwick was once first of all sentenced to death in 1987, however the Florida Supreme Court overturned the conviction and ordered a brand new trial. He was once convicted once more in 1992 and was once sentenced to death after a unanimous jury advice, in accordance to a file from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s administrative center that was once filed Monday on the Supreme Court.

Barwick has had a chain of appeals rejected by way of each state and federal courts.

Barwick is one in every of 294 males recently on Florida’s death row; maximum are middle-aged or older. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the typical time between sentencing and execution has greater by way of two-thirds previously two decades, from 11.4 years in 2000 to 18.9 years in 2020.

After a hiatus lasting over 3 years due to COVID-19, Governor DeSantis has signed death warrants for 3 death row inmates in lower than 3 months.

Execution History in Florida

Barring a keep by way of the U.S. Supreme Court, Barwick’s execution would be the 3rd in lower than 3 months in Florida.

DeSantis signed Barwick's death warrant whilst the state was once nonetheless getting ready for the April 12 execution of Louis Gaskin, who was once convicted within the 1989 murders of a Flagler County couple.





The death warrants for Gaskin and Barwick had been signed after the state put to death Donald David Dillbeck on February 23, 2022, who had murdered a girl in 1990 all over a carjacking in a Tallahassee mall automobile parking space. Dillbeck, 59, was once the one hundredth inmate achieved in Florida for the reason that death penalty was once reinstated in 1976.




