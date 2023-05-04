Darryl Barwick executed in Florida for woman’s 1986 stabbing death

On Wednesday, a Florida guy named Darryl B. Barwick was once executed for breaking right into a woman’s house and stabbing her to death in 1986. Barwick had already served time in jail for rape sooner than he dedicated this heinous crime. He was once pronounced lifeless at 6:14 p.m. following a deadly injection at Florida State Prison. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his ultimate enchantment for a keep of execution previous in the day.

Officials mentioned that Barwick had spoken along with his members of the family through telephone in fresh days, however didn’t meet with them in particular person. There have been no relations of the sufferer scheduled to witness the execution.

Barwick confessed to killing 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt in her Panama City rental on March 31, 1986. He had watched Wendt sunbathing out of doors and meant to rob her, however then killed her as she resisted. Wendt was once stabbed 37 instances as she attempted to combat him off.





This undated photograph launched through the Florida Department of Corrections presentations Darryl Barwick, who was once convicted for breaking right into a woman’s Florida Panhandle rental and fatally stabbing her 37 instances in 1986.

Florida Department of Corrections by way of AP



When Wendt was once discovered, her bathing swimsuit seemed as despite the fact that somebody had attempted unsuccessfully to take away it. Although there was once no proof of sexual attack, scientific examiners reported discovering semen on a blanket the place her frame was once found out. Authorities related Barwick to the crime thru his confession, the semen stain, a witness who noticed him heading towards and leaving Wendt’s rental, and footprints left outside and inside the rental.

Barwick was once convicted of first-degree homicide, armed housebreaking, tried sexual battery, and armed theft in November 1986. He was once sentenced to death two months later at the jury’s 9-3 advice. However, the Florida Supreme Court threw out that conviction in 1989 because of prosecutorial misconduct. Barwick was once later convicted at his 1992 retrial, and that jury unanimously beneficial death.

Barwick killed Wendt not up to 3 months after he was once launched from jail for raping a 21-year-old lady at knifepoint, in line with court docket information. In his confession for Wendt’s killing, Barwick mentioned he stabbed her as a result of he didn’t wish to go back to jail.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Barwick’s death warrant closing month. It was once the 3rd execution scheduled in Florida this yr after a hiatus relationship again to 2019. It was once additionally the state’s 102nd execution for the reason that reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976.