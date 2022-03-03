DART considers changes after freeze shut down bus service for first time ever

The head of Dallas Area Rapid Transit says last month’s winter storms have the agency considering upgrades to its light rail system, public communication and criteria used for determining when to suspend service.

DART president and CEO Nadine Lee told Dallas City Council members Wednesday that she stood by the decision in early February to shut down all bus and rail service amid icy conditions, citing safety for riders and employees. But DART should have restarted service more quickly and done more outreach to get notifications to people not actively on the Internet, she said.

The regional transit agency suspended light rail service and limited bus operations on Feb. 2, the day before wintry weather hit North Texas. Bus service was shut down at noon on Feb. 4 and continued until Feb. 6. It was the first time DART suspended bus service in its 39-year history, blindsiding riders who rely on the service. Rising temperatures melted much of the ice away on Feb. 5.

Lee said Wednesday that the agency had to “learn from that and move on.”

“Nobody was happy about that. Nobody was really thinking that was a great idea,” Lee said. “We had to choose from a number of bad situations.”

But the decision impacted thousands. Council member Tennell Atkins said he got calls from workers afraid they would lose their jobs and employers unsure if they’d be able to operate. Council member Cara Mendelsohn said there was at least one transit station that didn’t have notification telling people buses weren’t running.

She described the decision as “horrible”, “unacceptable” and “unfair for our residents.”

“While you may think of the entire region and your entire service area, the reality is ‘D’ for DART stands for ‘Dallas’,” said Mendelsohn, who represents Far North Dallas. “Our residents deserve to have transportation. They need it, and they count on you.”

She said it’ll be difficult to convince residents to become more public transit dependent if the service isn’t reliable.

Lee said DART plans to consider improving its light rail system to operate during wintry weather, to better define what conditions require shutting down service and to do more to keep the public up to speed in real time of service changes.

She also said DART will look into modifying bus routes to allow them to keep running and expanding operating hours to accommodate more people during inclement weather .

Lee said she and other agency officials decided to shut down bus service because the vehicles kept getting stuck on icy roads and workers were getting hurt trying to free the buses. Ice on rail lines increased the risk of trains going off their tracks or being unable to move, and problems with overhead lines could have cut off power to railcars.

Lee said 93 buses were stuck during a three-hour period late Feb. 3, that tow truck services stopped responding to calls because of icy streets and that the situation stranded some riders. DART had around 190 buses in service at the time. The agency has around 130 operator vacancies, Lee said.

DART officials decided around 6:30 a.m. the next morning to suspend all bus and rail service at noon after more buses got stuck during the early commute, she said. Weather forecasts at the time called for freezing temperatures and slick road conditions to continue until Feb. 5.

DART didn’t notify the public about the service change until 8:45 a.m. Lee said officials were aware that riders who used transit earlier in the day would have to figure out alternative ways to get home.

She said after shutting down service, DART workers called Uber and Lyft drivers to pick up passengers. She said they provided 127 rides through Feb. 6.

Other DART workers in vans and transit police officers in patrol cars picked up nearly 590 additional customers waiting at bus and rail stations.

DART’s shared-ride service for people with disabilities continued to operate for people who needed trips for medical purposes, she said. The service made almost 950 trips between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 for people who needed dialysis treatment.

During the winter storm last week, she said the agency decided conditions were tamer and allowed it to keep buses running on a reduced schedule, she said. Lee said only 23 buses were stuck between Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 and that DART workers and officers picked up more than 785 customers after service ended.