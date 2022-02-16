DART offering free rides to polls on March 1

GoLink riders can use promo code “VOTE22” at checkout for a complimentary day pass in the GoPass app on March 1.

DALLAS — With early voting underway for the Texas primary elections, voters will soon be able to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is offering free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas primary elections, which is Tuesday, March 1.

Voters will be able to ride for free on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free on March 1.

GoLink riders can use promo code “VOTE22” at checkout for a complimentary day pass in the GoPass app on March 1. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

The State of Texas organizes election information and voting locations by county. To figure out how to find your polling location, you can click here.

Voting locations are open at various times during early voting. On March 1, the day of the Texas primary location, polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If you are in line by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, you will be allowed to vote. Check your county elections website for specific times.

Riders who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with DART’s “Plan” tool in the GoPass app or use the “Trip Planner” on DART.org. DART Customer Service can also help at 214-979-1111. If you plan your trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as your destination and choose the Transit option (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.

